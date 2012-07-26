Olympics-Athletics-Greek far-right party rails at athlete's ban

ATHENS, July 26 Greece's far-right Golden Dawn
party condemned on Thursday the withdrawal of an athlete from
the London Olympics for an anti-African tweet, saying it
reflected "racism against Greeks".
Triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was taken off the Greek
Olympic team on Wednesday after causing an uproar at home with a
tweet about West Nile virus and the number of Africans in Greece
that was deemed as racist.
Golden Dawn, who rode on a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment
in austerity-hurt Greece to surprisingly win seats in the
country's parliament last month, objected to her withdrawal.
"The only racism in Greece is the racism against the
Greeks," Golden Dawn said on its website that also featured a
photograph showing Papachristou waving a huge Greek flag.
"Anybody who says even a word against illegal immigrants is
held up to public ridicule," the party added.
"It would be more honest to pass a law condemning everybody
who has different views to death by stoning."
Several other smaller parties and politicians also
criticised the Olympic team's decision, saying it was excessive.
"I believe it was exaggerated to expel Papachristou,
especially after she apologised," tweeted Adonis Georgiadis, a
conservative MP.
But others defended the decision. "Her excuse (apology) was
just for show," Greece's biggest newspaper Ta Nea said in an
editorial.
Other media also criticised Papachristou for nationalist
tweets last month, including one in which she reportedly sent
names day wishes to Golden Dawn spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris,
wishing him to continue being "truthful".
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)