Olympics-Athletics-Greek triple jumper's coach says expulsion too harsh

ATHENS, July 25 Triple jumper Paraskevi
Papachristou's expulsion from the Greek Olympics team for a
tweet seen as racist was unduly harsh, her coach told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"It's too much, the penalty should not have been so strict,"
George Pomaski told Reuters.
"She has already apologised for her remarks."
Papachristou, 23, was pulled from the team in London on
Wednesday after she prompted outrage at home for tweeting: "With
so many Africans in Greece... the West Nile mosquitoes will at
least eat homemade food!!!"
She later apologised for the comment, saying she was ashamed
of making "an unfortunate and tasteless joke". That failed to
impress the Greek Olympic mission, which said she could not
represent Greece after not respecting basic Olympic values.
Pomaski said he had been unable to reach her for several
hours.
"She has disappeared," he said. "This is a big
disappointment not only for her but for her family and for
myself, and anyone involved in the Greek team."
Greece is sending 105 competitors in 16 sports to the London
Olympics beginning on Friday. A small outbreak of the West Nile
virus in the country has claimed one victim this year, while
five other cases have been reported.
