INTERVIEW-Olympics-Sleepless Papachristou says exclusion excessive

* Athlete says decision speed and process of her exclusion
unfair
* Criticises state for lack of support and training
conditions
By Graham Wood
ATHENS, July 26 Greek triple jumper Paraskevi
Papachristou was sleepless, bitter about her exclusion from the
Olympic Games and felt the punishment was excessive, she told
Reuters on Thursday.
Papachristou was withdrawn from Greece's team two days
before the opening ceremony after the country's Olympic
Committee said her comments on her Twitter account about West
Nile virus and the number of Africans in Greece were against the
Olympic spirit.
"I have not slept at all and to be honest I am still trying
to come to terms with what has happened," the Athens-born
athlete told Reuters in an interview. "I am trying to stay calm
otherwise I would lose control.
"I am thankful to my coach and family and so many other
people who have stuck by me."
Papachristou, who apologised on Wednesday for the offending
tweet, said her main emotion was bitterness over her punishment,
which she considered excessive.
"After so many years of hurt and sacrifices to try and get
to my first Olympics I am very bitter and upset. But what has
upset me the most is the excessive reaction and speed of the
disciplinary decision," she said.
The 23-year-old, a blonde-haired athlete who sports a navel
piercing and is a popular figure in Greece, was scheduled to
leave for her first Olympics next week.
She was a long shot for a medal with a season's best of
14.58 metres, almost half a metre behind the world leaders.
"I don't know if they want to make an example out of me
because of my profile, this is for others to judge, but what I
believe is that they used their maximum disciplinary power on me
for this," said Papachristou.
"They went straight to the final stage in excluding me from
the team which was highly excessive."
In the offending tweet on Monday, she wrote: "With so many
Africans in Greece... the West Nile mosquitoes will at least eat
homemade food!!!"
Leftist political parties demanded her withdrawal from the
team and critics were also quick to point out she had reposted a
tweet by Ilias Kasidiaris, a politician with the far-right
Golden Dawn party, criticising Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's
stance on immigration.
She also tweeted Kasidiaris, who shocked the country when he
slapped a female leftist politician on live television, to wish
him well on his patron saint day, in a message she later
deleted.
Golden Dawn condemned her punishment earlier on Thursday
[IDn:6E8IQ4KM] though Papachristou denied any political
connections and said the offending tweet was a joke in bad
taste.
"I have never got involved with politics," she said.
"As I stated in my apologies, it was a joke in bad taste
which was being shared around by everyone and I didn't expect my
re-tweeting it to cause problems.
"I never wanted to create an issue or offend anyone as I
don't have that way of thinking or acting."
TRAINING CONDITIONS
But she lashed out at her official critics, saying the
cash-strapped Greek state offered athletes no support, forcing
them to train in harsh conditions.
"We have zero support from the state," she said. "There are
a lot of things that people do not know about, such as the
unacceptable conditions in which we have to train.
"For example, there is no heating and no hot water even to
take a shower in winter, no air conditioning in the summer and
squalid training facilities and equipment in a state of
disrepair.
"These are just the tip of the iceberg without mentioning
the financial side and how we have been affected by massive cuts
in state-funding for sport," she said.
Despite her bitterness, Papachristou said she intended to
fully respect the decision and that the experience made her more
determined to do well.
"The only thing I know is to compete in athletics and the
best of my ability and that has been shown in my performances so
far in my career.
"I believe I am a good, kind and also strong character. I
will get over this and give my answers in my future
performances. That is all I want to say on that."
And she had no hard feelings for her team mates who would
compete in the Olympics, she said.
"I wish the very best to all my fellow athletes in the Greek
team, I hope each and every one can give their best and show
that the Greek spirit has no limits," she added.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)