UPDATE 1-Olympics-Hungarian discus thrower banned for doping offence

LONDON, July 26 Hungarian discus thrower Zoltan
Kovago, a medal contender in London, was banned for two years by
the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday for a
doping violation and will miss the Olympic Games, the court
said.
"The CAS Panel was comfortably satisfied that the athlete
refused or failed without compelling justification to submit to
sample collection after notification or otherwise evaded sample
collection on 11 August 2011," the court said in a statement.
Kovago, 33, became the second Hungarian discus thrower
forced out of the London Olympics due to a doping offence after
Robert Fazekas, who was stripped of his 2004 win because of
doping, failed a drug test.
Kovago, who was promoted to second place at the 2004 Games
after Fazekas was disqualified, denies the charges and said he
provided three samples within a four-day period around the time
in question.
"To my honour, I did not dope, which unfortunately I am
unable to prove with a series of negative tests," Kovago wrote
in a statement on his Facebook site.
Kovago had been exonerated by the Doping Committee of the
Hungarian National Anti-Doping Organisation, prompting the
International Athletics Association (IAAF) to appeal to CAS.
The Hungarian Athletic Association acknowledged the
decision, which cannot be appealed, but said there is no
evidence of the violation.
"There is no material proof that Zoltan Kovago refused a
doping test," Marton Gyulai, the federation's secretary general
told state news agency MTI.
"While the athlete provided copious material proof, there is
only a single anti-doping official with contradictory statements
on the opposing side," Gyulai added.
