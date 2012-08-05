FACTBOX-Olympics-Athletics-100 metres champion Usain Bolt

LONDON, Aug 5 Factbox on Jamaican sprinter Usain
Bolt who won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 100 metres at
the London Games on Sunday.
Bolt ran a time of 9.63 seconds, the second fastest 100
metres ever, to retain the title he won in Beijing four years
ago.
Age: 25 (date of birth: Aug 21, 1986)
Place of birth: Trelawny, Jamaica
Bolt set the 100 metres world record of 19.58 seconds in 2009 in
Berlin. He also holds the 200 metres world record of 19.19, also
set at the 2009 Berlin world championships.
Bolt failed to win the 2011 100 metres world title when he was
disqualified from the final following a false start.
Career achievements:
Gold medallist, 2011 world championships 200 metres, 4x100
metres relay
Gold medallist, 2009 world championships 100 metres, 200 metres,
4x100 metres relay
Gold medallist, 2008 Olympics in 100 metres, 200 metres and
4x100 metres relay.
Silver medallist, 2007 world championships at 200m
Silver medallist, 2007 world championships at 4x100m relay
Bolt became the ninth man to win the Olympic sprint double in
Beijing and the first since Carl Lewis in 1984.
He played cricket at school, his height making him a natural
fast bowler. His cricket coach recognised he was also quick on
his feet and suggested he try sprinting.
He won the 2002 world junior 200m title, becoming, at the age of
15, the youngest ever world junior champion. He added the world
youth 200m title a year later and obliterated the 200m junior
world record, running 19.93 seconds, in 2004.
