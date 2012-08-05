FACTBOX-Olympics-Athletics-100 metres champion Usain Bolt

LONDON, Aug 5 Factbox on Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt who won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 100 metres at the London Games on Sunday. Bolt ran a time of 9.63 seconds, the second fastest 100 metres ever, to retain the title he won in Beijing four years ago. Age: 25 (date of birth: Aug 21, 1986) Place of birth: Trelawny, Jamaica Bolt set the 100 metres world record of 19.58 seconds in 2009 in Berlin. He also holds the 200 metres world record of 19.19, also set at the 2009 Berlin world championships. Bolt failed to win the 2011 100 metres world title when he was disqualified from the final following a false start. Career achievements: Gold medallist, 2011 world championships 200 metres, 4x100 metres relay Gold medallist, 2009 world championships 100 metres, 200 metres, 4x100 metres relay Gold medallist, 2008 Olympics in 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 metres relay. Silver medallist, 2007 world championships at 200m Silver medallist, 2007 world championships at 4x100m relay Bolt became the ninth man to win the Olympic sprint double in Beijing and the first since Carl Lewis in 1984. He played cricket at school, his height making him a natural fast bowler. His cricket coach recognised he was also quick on his feet and suggested he try sprinting. He won the 2002 world junior 200m title, becoming, at the age of 15, the youngest ever world junior champion. He added the world youth 200m title a year later and obliterated the 200m junior world record, running 19.93 seconds, in 2004. (Editing by Ed Osmond)