Olympics-Bolt to carry Jamaica's flag at opening ceremony

LONDON, July 26 Olympic sprint champion Usain
Bolt will carry Jamaica's flag at Friday's opening ceremony of
the London Olympics, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) said
on Thursday.
"I can tell you that our flag bearer will be the honourable,
doctor Usain Bolt," JOA president Mike Fennell said at the start
of a news conference for the Jamaica team.
Bolt became one of the biggest names in sport after winning
gold medals in the 100 metres, 200m and 4x100m relay at the
Beijing Olympics four years ago, all in world record times.
The 25-year-old's aura of invincibility has faded a little
this year but his defence of the 100m title in particular is
expected to be one of the highlights of the game.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)