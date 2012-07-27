Olympics-Athletics-Back to business for muscle-bound Bolt

| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 After a day spent in the full
glare of the media spotlight, Usain Bolt returned to what he
does best on Friday morning, training with his Jamaican team
mates at London's Olympic Park.
To the accompaniment of a blast of music drifting across the
road from the Olympic Stadium, where Bolt will carry the
Jamaican flag at the opening ceremony later on Friday, the most
recognisable track and field athlete in the world went about his
sprinting drills with training partner Yohan Blake.
While on Thursday he faced a forensic grilling from the
world's media at a 50-minute news conference followed by a
string of interviews stretching into the evening, his exertions
on a warm, overcast morning were largely ignored by the many
other athletes, all intent on their own final preparations for
the Games.
An imposing figure even among so many finely-honed bodies,
Bolt thundered down the track from a standing start, his gold
chain bouncing on his chest as he built up to something
approaching full speed.
At the end of every run, Bolt planted both hands in the
small of his back, the source of the stiffness that has caused
him hamstring problems and provoked concerns that he might not
be fit to defend his 100m and 200m titles.
Regardless of the truth behind the debate over whether he is
95 or 100 percent fit, there was none of the fractious tension
that can surround elite athletes when they are not feeling at
their best ahead of a big competition.
GREETED FRIENDS
Bolt greeted friends among the many other Caribbean athletes
training on the track with handshakes and hand slaps and roared
with fake outrage when Blake interrupted one of charges by
sliding a nearby hurdle into his path.
There was a time when that might have been Blake's best
chance of beating his compatriot but the 22-year-old is now
world champion, bettered Bolt in the 100m and 200m at the
Jamaican trials and owns the best 100m time of the year (9.75
seconds).
Jamaica's sprinters had a sensational Beijing Games and with
talents like Blake having emerged since, confidence is high they
can maintain that level in London.
"People are expecting us to do well so they are preparing
for us, but I think we should do as well as Beijing or perhaps a
little bit better," coach Maurice Wilson told Reuters, before
suggesting there might be a talent or two beyond the household
names who could spring a surprise.
Until the athletics at the Games starts on Aug. 3, however,
Bolt remains the biggest name, Jamaican or otherwise, in the
firmament of track and field.
His fifth run down the track stuttered to a halt 10 metres
earlier than the others and that was the end of his session.
One European athlete, looking for an official so he could
return a tape measure he had borrowed and get his accreditation
back, watched the muscle-bound figure sauntering back up the
track towards his team mates.
"He's too big and heavy, that's why he can't win this year,"
he said with a shrug to the solitary member of the media
watching on.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)