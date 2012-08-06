Olympics-Jubilant Jamaicans take pride in London wins

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Jamaicans gathered in London
erupted with joy as Usain Bolt romped to victory on Sunday,
chanting his name with high hopes his success will boost their
nation's image and inspire their youth.
Bolt's win in the 100 metres final, with fellow Jamaican
Yohan Blake coming second and team mate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
taking the women's 100m title a day earlier, cemented the
Jamaican athletes' status as the fastest in the world.
For Jamaica the timing was perfect as the heavily indebted
Caribbean nation celebrates 50 years of independence from
Britain on Monday, and the wins highlight its strengths as it
considers cutting final ties with its former colonial master.
The Jamaican community in London said it was also in need of
some good news with the recession in Britain sending
unemployment rates soaring among young black people who were
blamed in part for the street riots in London last year.
"We have our challenges but this shows the resilience of the
Jamaican people and that we can do anything we set our minds
to," Jamaica's Tourism and Entertainment Minister Wykeham
McNeill told Reuters with a glass of champagne in his hand.
"We are a small nation and this has put us on the world map.
It is a huge boost for morale. This could not have been better
scripted."
A crowd of 850 people in Jamaica's national colours of
yellow, green and black, watched the race at Jamaica House, set
up at the O2 Arena in east London during the Games to showcase
Jamaica and act as a base for Jamaican athletes and fans.
RUM AND REGGAE
With reggae music blaring, bars were serving Jamaican lager
Red Stripe, rum cocktails, and spicy jerk chicken with the
jubilant crowd imitating Bolt's celebratory moves and booing his
U.S rival Justin Gatlin who finished third.
Jason Hall, deputy director of the Jamaica Tourist Board,
said the 2012 Olympics were a golden opportunity to promote the
best features of his island nation of 2.8 million people who
rely heavily on tourism, and to block out more negative traits.
Jamaica has one of the highest murder rates in the world,
due largely to gang-related violence linked to drug money.
The economy and crime are two of the major challenges facing
Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller who has signalled the time
is coming when Jamaica will remove Queen Elizabeth as its queen
and symbolic head of state to become a republic.
Hall said Bolt had been fantastic for Jamaica since winning
the 100m in Beijing in 2008 with his trademark humour and also
for the race itself which has been tainted by doping scandals.
"Bolt brings something fresh, clean and positive. He is a
great ambassador for the sport and for Jamaica," said Hall.
"It is inspiring to see that with hard work and commitment
you can achieve absolute greatness and you can see the pride of
Jamaicans around London with Jamaican colours on the streets."
Jamaicans at Jamaica House wearing national shirts and
waving flags hoped the Olympic victories would give a lift to
Jamaican communities in Britain.
About 800,000 Jamaicans and people of Jamaican descent live
in Britain, making up about 7 percent of London's population,
with the first major wave of immigration coming after World War
Two.
Many live in Brixton in south London, and Tottenham, just a
few miles from the Olympic stadium, where Jamaican flags are
plentiful in homes and on cars, reggae music blasts from shops
and restaurants serving Jamaican food are plentiful.
But life is tough for the younger generation with nearly
half of young black people, or 46.6 percent, unemployed in the
first three months of 2012, according to government figures. By
comparison 20.9 percent of white people aged 16-24 were jobless.
"There are no apprenticeships or jobs for our young people
and there is not much to inspire our boys," said Kerina Passley,
a 36-year-old civil servant from Leytonstone in east London who
has two sons, aged 16 and 11.
"I hope that Jamaicans winning at the Olympics can inspire
them. Everyone will be talking about the good things about
Jamaica for a long time."
Audrey Edwards, 51, a community worker who was at Jamaica
house with her children and grandchildren, said the Olympic
victories came at the right time.
"After the riots in London last year black British people
need this," said Edwards, from East Ham in east London, who
moved to England from Jamaica when she was 10. "It is something
positive and Bolt is a good role model."
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)