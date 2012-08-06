Olympics-Athletics-Powell unlikely for Jamaican relay - agent

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Jamaica's 4x100 metres relay team
has suffered a setback after tests showed former world record
holder Asafa Powell has a minor muscle tear that will probably
keep him out of the race, his manager told Reuters on Monday.
"An ultrasound showed he has a minor tear in his adductor
muscle," Paul Doyle said. "It is very unlikely he will be ready
to go in the relay in a few days."
Powell anchored the Jamaicans to a world record in the
relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
But he was missing through injury when a team of Nesta
Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt lowered the
record to 37.04 seconds at last year's world championships in
South Korea.
All four are in London as part of Jamaica's relay squad.
Powell, the former 100 metres world record holder, finished
last in Sunday's 100 metres final when he pulled a groin muscle
in the last 50 metres as Bolt and Blake sped to gold and silver.
He is scheduled to have additional medical tests later on
Monday.
Doyle denied Powell had already scheduled season-ending
surgery to correct the groin problem.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)