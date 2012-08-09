Olympics-Athletics-Kirui says marathon record could fall

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 World marathon champion Abel Kirui
believes he could break the Olympic record set by his late
compatriot Sammy Wanjiru in Beijing four years ago at the London
Games on Sunday.
After winning Kenya's first Olympic marathon gold medal in
an Olympic record time of two hours six minutes 32 seconds,
Wanjiru went on to break the course records in London and
Chicago.
But his life began to fall apart and last year he jumped to
his death from the first floor balcony of his home when his wife
caught him in bed with another woman.
In an interview with Reuters television on Thursday, Kirui
said Sunday's race could be the fastest Olympic marathon yet if
the conditions were favourable and the early pace fast.
"The Olympic record is what? Like 2:06?," he said. "To beat
2:06 depends on the day so if the conditions are very good and
the guys can run from the start with a good pace, it's possible
to run the Olympic record.
"It's possible, depending on the weather on the day and how
the race is being carried."
Kenya's strength is depth is such that they could afford to
travel to London without Patrick Makau, who was left out of the
team after setting the world record of 2:03:38 in Berlin last
year.
Makau later said Kenyan officials had told him he would be
selected for the Games. Instead, they picked Kirui, Wilson
Kipsang, winner of this year's London Marathon, and Emmanuel
Mutai, who won in London last year.
"Makau is the world record holder but in Kenya we have got
many, many athletes and sometimes it is very hard to choose,"
Kirui said. "Sometimes we need to be patient, even me."
Last year, Kenyan men won all six world marathon major
titles, sweeping the medals in three, and setting course records
in London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)