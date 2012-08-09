Olympics-Athletics-Liu to have surgery, agency says

LONDON Aug 9 Former champion Liu Xiang will
have surgery on his Achilles tendon in Britain after crashing
out of his 110 hurdles heat at the London Olympics on Tuesday,
Chinese officials said.
"The doctor has been chosen. He is the expert in sports
medicine and has done operations on many famous players like
David Beckham," Du Zhaocai, vice chairman of the Chinese
Athletics Association (CAA), told state news agency Xinhua on
Wednesday.
Liu's London Games ended when he clattered into the first
hurdle of his heat, four years after he had to withdraw from the
heats of the Beijing Olympics because of a tendon injury.
The 2004 Olympic champion was taken to hospital, China's
athletics team leader Feng Shuyong said.
"An MRI scan proved it really was a rupture of the tendon.
The Chinese delegation immediately contacted local medical
organisations in order to find the best hospital and surgery
doctor for Liu Xiang."
Liu, 29, earned a rousing ovation from the 80,000 crowd in
the Olympic stadium as he hopped down the track to cross the
finish line, kissing the last hurdle on his way before being
consoled by fellow competitors.
In his absence, American Aries Merritt won the gold medal on
Wednesday after 2008 champion Dayron Robles of Cuba also
suffered an injury, tearing his hamstring during the final.
(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Alison Wildey)