Olympics-Athletics-Does nature or nurture make a top sprinter?

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 The dominance of Jamaicans and
Americans of west African and Caribbean descent in world class
sprinting has sparked intense debate about whether running at
speeds that push the limits of what is humanly possible is all
in the genes.
It is an idea that has its attractions. After all, it does
seem baffling that the tiny island nation of Jamaica with a
population reaching barely 2.8 million can consistently produce
world-beating sprinters, while the whole of Europe can hardly
register more than a handful of athletes in the top 100.
Yet sports scientists and geneticists say pinning sprinting
success purely on nature rather than nurture is overly
simplistic and ignores a wealth of cultural and societal factors
that are equally important to beating the clock.
"What we know about genes in sport is that genetic make-up
accounts for about 50 percent of variability in baseline
performance," said Ken van Someren, director of sports science
at the English Institute of Sport.
"What that basically tells is that sports performance is a
combination of both nature and nurture."
SPRINTING GENES?
Bengt Saltin, a professor of human physiology at the
University of Copenhagen's Muscle Research Centre in Denmark,
says the balance of fast twitch to slow twitch muscles is key.
Fast twitch fibres produce the same amount of force for each
contraction as slow muscles, but they get their name because
they can fire far more rapidly - making them better for
explosive, fast and forceful sports such as the 100m final.
And while training and practice can obviously improve muscle
performance, evidence suggests slow twitch fibres cannot be
converted into fast twitch, meaning that what athletes have is
what their genes gave them.
"If you don't have at least 70 to 80 percent fast twitch
muscle fibres, I'd say it's unlikely you could be among them
(the world's top sprinters)," Saltin told Reuters.
"But if you have that kind of level you could probably do
well - and if you have 80 to 90 percent that's even better."
A flurry of excitement about the idea of genes for athletics
prowess took off in 2003 when Australian scientists found that a
gene called ACTN3 has certain variants which may give the
muscles of elite athletes a performance advantage.
Their study, published in the American Journal of Human
Genetics, found that ACTN3 could give sprinters a boost because
it gave extra power to fast twitch muscles.
Studies show this version of ACTN3 - dubbed the "sprint
gene" - is more common in Jamaicans and other people of West
African descent than in people of European ancestry.
Scientists are keen to point out, however, while the "right"
kind of genotype is likely to be more prevalent among successful
sprinters, for example, than among the general population, there
is also likely to be wide variation between genetic profiles of
those at the top of the sport.
"The closer towards elite you get, and the closer towards
the limits of performance, so genetic make-up may well put some
sort of glass ceiling there," said van Someren.
"But there is no single gene that accounts for speed and
power, or for sprinting. From what we know so far it appears to
be a really complex interaction of lots of genes.
So it's impossible to say there's a west African genotype
for sprinting, or an east African genotype for endurance
running. Genes only play a part."
BEYOND THE GENOME
Scientist say any gene-centred explanation also dismisses
the importance of a whole host of psycho-social and cultural
factors that are likely to be major contributors to the success
of Jamaican sprinters.
Track and field holds a position of high respect in Jamaica.
The annual school athletics championships, known as Champs, is a
major national event whose significance ranks with the Super
Bowl for Americans or the FA Cup final for the English.
Experts also note Jamaica's investment in an infrastructure
and training system to pick out and nurture potential elite
track athletes, a culture that idolises sprint heroes, and a
powerful desire among young Jamaicans to use sport to lift
themselves and their families out of poverty.
"They have role models and opportunities, it's a fun,
sociable and competitive event from a very early age, and it has
great rewards, both financial and social," said van Someren.
Daniel MacArthur, one of the researchers who published the
2003 paper linking ACTN3 and sprinting performance, says he
regrets the study has led to far too much emphasis being put on
what some like to see as an evolutionary advantage.
"It is almost certainly true that Usain Bolt carries at
least one of the 'sprint' variants of the ACTN3 gene," he wrote
in a science blog about the issue. "But then so do I - along
with around 5 billion other humans worldwide.
"That doesn't mean you'll see me in the 100 metre final in
London in 2012. Unfortunately for me, it takes a lot more than
one lucky gene to create an Olympian."
