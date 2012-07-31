Olympics-Athletics-100 metres remains the purest test

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 From Thomas Burke's 12-second
run to win the first race in 1896 to Usain Bolt's stunning 9.69
dance in 2008, the men's 100 metres final has always been the
jewel in the crown - not just of athletics but of the entire
Olympic Games.
It is the hottest ticket every four years and the
most-watched 10 seconds of action in the sporting world, with TV
audience claims of billions for once probably not exaggerated.
Run on grass, cinders, rubber and the current near-carpeted
surface, the race has evolved technically and tactically.
The scowling steroid-fuelled muscle men of the 1980s and
90s, who ripped their shirts off to display their torsos like
prize fighters, have been replaced by sleeker performers led by
the lithe-limbed Bolt who prefer to laugh and joke on the start
line.
Whatever the approach, however, the race remains at heart
what is has always been since man first stood on two legs - the
purest and most basic test of sporting endeavour.
In its Olympic form the race has soared to astonishing
heights and plumbed depressing depths, sometimes, in the shape
of Ben Johnson's drug-assisted win in 1988, in the same moment.
Other races have their admirers, particularly among
athletics aficionados who appreciate the combination of
strength, speed, endurance and tactics needed to succeed at the
longer distances.
But for pure, explosive, edge-of-the-seat theatre, nothing
can match the sprint.
World records come and go and a world champion's currency is
devalued by that competition's biennial frequency, so it is the
Olympic champion who revels in the symbolic title of the
"fastest man in the world".
It becomes indisputable if a world record and Olympic gold
medal arrive simultaneously, though that supreme confluence has
happened only three times - four if Johnson's subsequently
annulled 9.79 in 1988 is included.
EAGERLY AWAITED
The London final is the most eagerly awaited for years and
is already being billed as potentially the greatest of all time,
with the possibility of all eight runners dipping under 10
seconds and Jamaican Bolt's 9.58 world record under threat.
Bolt goes into the race hoping to become the first man to
cross the line first in successive 100 metres finals. Carl
Lewis, who won in 1984, was awarded the 1988 race after
Johnson's doping disqualification and is the only man to have
taken two golds in the event.
Now, having run even faster at the Berlin world
championships in 2009 for his 9.58 world record, Bolt is back
seeking to make himself a "legend" and maybe even dip under 9.5.
That assumes, of course, that he is fully fit, which he was
not when beaten by his training partner Yohan Blake in the 100m
and 200m in the Jamaican trials a month ago.
Bolt had back and related hamstring problems which required
stretching and massage and, though he insists he is fully fit,
he has been training behind closed doors.
Nobody will really know what shape he is in probably until
the 100m semi-finals a few hours before the final on Aug. 5.
"I went and I trained, I had slight problems but nothing too
serious, I got that fixed and I've been training great," he said
last week.
"I keep telling you guys, it's all about the championships,
it's not about the trials, it's not about one run, every athlete
knows this. I'm ready to go."
Those defeats, however, and his disqualification after a
false start in last year's world championship final won by
Blake, have given his rivals just the merest sense of a chink in
the great man's armour.
Trying to take advantage of that at 20.50 GMT on Aug. 5 are
likely to be Blake, with a best of 9.75, American Tyson Gay, the
second fastest-man in the world at 9.69, former world record
holder Asafa Powell (9.72), a rejuvenated Justin Gatlin, the
drug-banned 2004 champion with a legal best of 9.80 and an
annulled best of 9.77) and a host of other sub-10 second
runners.
Mark the date.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)