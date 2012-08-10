PREVIEW-Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan and Ethiopian marathon rivalry resumes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Kenya and Ethiopia resume an
intense if friendly rivalry in the men's marathon on the final
day of the London Olympics on Sunday over a course featuring
some of the city's most distinctive landmarks.
"Sometimes the Ethiopians are strong, sometimes the
Kenyans," Haile Gebrselassie, the finest distance runner of the
modern era, said on Friday. "We understand each other, without
Kenya there's no Ethiopia. We need each other."
Gebrselassie, 39, had hoped to conclude his career by
running in Sunday's race but time and injury mean he can no
longer run the times needed to qualify for a strong Ethiopian
team.
He lost his world marathon record to Kenyan Patrick Makau in
Berlin last September and said on Friday he would not be running
in next year's Moscow world championships.
Underlining the strength of the Kenyan team, Makau was not
selected for the Games. Kenya will be represented by twice world
champion Abel Kirui, this year's winner of the London marathon
Wilson Kipsang and last year's champion Emmanuel Mutai.
Kirui said this week he thought he could break the Olympic
record of two hours six minutes 32 seconds set by Sammy Wanjiru
in Beijing four years ago. Wanjiru, the only Kenyan to win the
Olympic marathon, died last year when he leaped from the balcony
of his house after his wife found him in bed with another woman.
On Friday, Mutai said times were not important in Olympics
or world championships.
"We are prepared for any kind of weather," he said. "You
have to be prepared for any kind of weather here."
Kipsang said he was ready to tackle the course, which starts
and finishes in the Mall near Buckingham Palace.
"It's a nice course and I have really prepared myself very
well," he said.
DRAMATIC RACE
London, which hosts the world's best annual big city
marathon, played a significant role in a race inspired by Greek
soldier Pheidippides who, according to legend, ran to Athens in
490 BC to deliver news of the Greek victory over the Persians at
the Battle of Marathon.
Spiridon Louis won the marathon run over approximately 40
kms for Greece at the first modern Olympics staged in Athens in
1896 to the delight of the home crowd but the next two in Paris
four years later and St Louis in 1904 were disorganised
shambles.
At the 1908 London Games, the British royal family took an
active interest, with the race starting in the grounds of
Windsor Castle and finishing in front of the royal box in the
White City stadium.
As a result, the now standard race length of 26 miles 385
yards (42.195 kms) was set, a distance which became firmly
established after one of the most dramatic races in Olympic
history.
Italian Dorando Pietri, dazed and disorientated on a
stiflingly hot day, was helped across the line by officials
after collapsing several times. Following a protest from the
Americans, the gold medal was awarded to Johnny Hayes who had
finished second.
Promoters, sensing their opportunity after the race
attracted tremendous worldwide publicity, invited the pair to
turn professional and they staged several rematches each time
over the London distance which was formally established by the
world governing body 16 years later.
"If you talk about the Olympics, you have to talk about the
marathon," said Gebrselassie, who won consecutive 10,000 metres
gold medals in 1996 and 2000 before moving up to the marathon.
"The marathon is very close to the Olympics historically."
Despite the African dominance in distance racing, with
Kenyans winning all six big city marathons last year, they have
not monopolised the Olympic race over the past 20 years.
But Gebrselassie pointed out that the intense heat and
humidity at the 1996 Atlanta and 2004 Athens Games, won by South
African Josiah Thugwane and Italian Stefano Baldini,
respectively, did not suit the Kenyans and Ethiopians who live
and train at high altitude.
"In Sydney 2000 it was a Ethiopian (Gezahegne Abera) and in
Beijing 2008 (Wanjiru) it was a Kenyan," he said.
