Olympics-Athletics-Men's track event-by-event analysis

LONDON Aug 1 Analysis of the track events in
the men's athletics programme:
100 metres
Usain Bolt thinks his defence of the blue riband sprint
title could be the fastest race ever and that is certainly a
possibility given the quality of the potential field.
The world record holder's most obvious challenger is
training partner Yohan Blake, who benefited from Bolt's
disqualification to claim the world title last year and beat his
more famous compatriot at the Jamaican trials.
Blake ran the fastest time of the year (9.75 seconds) to win
that race in Kingston and is the form runner in the Jamaican
team with Bolt recovering from a hamstring problem.
Asafa Powell has run more sub-10 second races than anyone
ever and has the pure speed to win gold if he can only banish
the psychological demons that strike when he competes on the
biggest stages.
A Jamaican podium sweep is conceivable but a strong American
trio, paced this year by 2004 Athens Olympic champion Justin
Gatlin, will be keen to stake claims of their own.
Gatlin has hit top form again after returning from a
four-year doping ban and won the U.S. trial ahead of Tyson Gay,
the second fastest man of all time.
200 metres
This race could become the finest 200m in the history of the
Games and it is all about two Jamaican training partners;
defending Olympic champion Bolt and Blake.
If Bolt wins he will become the first man to win the event
twice but it will not be straightforward.
Blake has caught the world's attention with 100m and 200m
victories over Bolt in the Jamaican trials and some observers
believe his explosive starts could give him the edge on the
night.
Blake's time in Kingston of 19.80 was the fastest this year
but it still lags behind Bolt's world record of 19.19, set in
Berlin the year after his memorable win at the Beijing Games.
With Gay and Gatlin focusing on the 100m, America's
challenge comes in the shape of Wallace Spearmon, disqualified
for running outside of his lane in Beijing in 2008.
Frenchman Cristophe Lemaitre, who ran 19.91 in London in
July, is Europe's best hope of a medal.
400 metres
American LaShawn Merritt, the year's fastest 400 metres
runner, and Grenadian world champion Kirani James are joint
favourites for gold in London.
Merritt, competing in London after winning an appeal over an
IOC ruling to ban him from the Games as punishment for a
21-month doping ban, lost by three-hundredths of a second to the
Caribbean runner at the 2011 world championships in South Korea.
The American, who has run the first and second fastest times
this year, topping out at 44.12 in June's U.S. trials, is
nursing his way back from a hamstring strain in Monaco in July.
If Merritt does win in London, he will join world record
holder Michael Johnson as the only man to win back-to-back 400m
titles. Johnson won gold in 1996 and 2000.
As well as James, Merritt could face competition from world
junior champion Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic, whose
44.45 victory in Hengelo in May was a national record and made
him the second fastest man in the world this year.
800 metres
Holding the world record, five of the seven fastest times of
all time and the four fastest times this year over two laps,
Kenya's David Rudisha will start as overwhelming favourite for
gold.
The 23-year-old missed the Beijing Games through injury
before being boxed in at the 2009 world championships and it
will take something similar to stop him in London.
Among those trying is Ethiopian teenager Mohammed Aman, who
is one of the few runners to have beaten Rudisha and ended the
world champion's long winning streak last year.
Two other teenagers, Botswana's world junior champion Nigel
Amos and Rudisha's compatriot Abraham Kipchirchir Rotich, have
posted decent times this year but are likely to end up battling
for the silver and bronze.
1,500 metres
Kenya's Asbel Kiprop, the world's fastest man this year,
will have one thing on his mind in London; to win the 1500m
properly.
The 23-year-old, who won a first world championships 1500m
gold for Kenya last year, has often expressed his
dissatisfaction at taking Olympic gold in Beijing after Rashid
Ramzi was stripped of his title for a doping offence.
Kiprop is in great form, running the first sub 3:29
performance since 2004 with a time of 3:28.88 in Monaco.
A Kenyan clean sweep could be on the cards, with
Commonwealth Games champion Silas Kiplagat, runner-up to Kiprop
at the world championships in Daegu, and youngster Nixon
Chebseba both in with a chance of a podium finish.
5,000 metres
Mo Farah will have already had a shot at Olympic glory in
the 10,000m by the time this event starts but as favourite, the
pressure will remain the same for the world champion bidding to
become Britain's first long distance medallist.
Farah has won each of his four 5,000m outings this year,
including a confidence-boosting early June 12:56.98 run in
Eugene, United States, where he beat many of the world's best.
The challenging Ethiopian contingent will not include world
record holder Kenenisa Bekele after youngsters Dejen Gebremeskel
and Hagos Gebrhiwet edged him out with huge times in Paris.
Gebremeskel's world leading 12:46:81 was also the fifth
fastest of all time with Gebrhiwet's the seventh fastest ever.
The race itself saw the first 10 runners all cross the line in a
quicker time than Farah has run this year.
The 18-year-old Isiah Kiplangat Koech looks like Kenya's
strongest medal hope, while America's Galen Rupp - Farah's
training partner - and veteran double world champion Bernard
Lagat should not be discounted.
10,000 metres
European champion Farah will bid to become the first Briton
to win a long distance gold in the men's 10,000m and settle a
recent demon of having let victory in the world championships
slip away in the final moments last year.
The Somali-born 29-year-old, who is enjoying a rising
profile since moving to America in 2011 and switching to coach
Alberto Salazar, will go up against Ethiopia's Bekele, who is
gunning for an unprecedented third successive 10,000 metres
gold.
The 30-year-old, who has three Olympic golds, five world
championship titles on the track and both 5,000m and 10,000m
world records, has built his own softer track to try and speed
up recovery from persistent calf and knee problems.
He did not win a medal at the 2011 world championships but
bounced back with the year's fastest time in Brussels.
Other contenders include Kenya's world bronze medallist
Moses Masai and his fellow countryman Wilson Kiprop, who set the
fastest time this year (27:01.98) and was promptly catapulted to
the forefront of his country's hopes for a first 10,000m gold
since Mexico in 1968.
Marathon
The first 29 on this season's marathon world list hail from
either Kenya or Ethiopia, all with times of 2:07:28 or faster.
Wilson Kipsang is Kenya's best chance of repeating his late
countryman Sammy Wanjiru's title in Beijing in 2008 - Kenya's
first ever. Kipsang, 30, won the 2012 London marathon in the
second fastest time of the year, building on two wins in 2011.
Fellow Kenyan, Abel Kirui, a two times world champion, is
also a real contender.
The Kenyans will be challenged by Ethiopia's Ayele Abshero,
who won in Dubai on his debut over the distance, beating a
course record set by Haile Gebrselassie and setting the world's
fourth fastest ever time. Ethiopia's Dino Sefir and Getu Feleke
are both also strong runners.
3,000 metres steeplechase
Kenya's 2004 Olympic and double world champion Ezekiel
Kemboi arrives in London with an assault charge hanging over him
after a woman said he had attacked her with a knife when she
declined his advances.
Kemboi's compatriot, 2007 world champion and 2008 Beijing
Olympics gold medallist, Brimin Kipruto will join him with both
expected to finish among the medals and continue Kenya's run of
seven straight golds in this event.
110 metres hurdles
An intriguing battle between some of the fastest high
hurdlers of all time looks set to elevate this most technical of
events into the spotlight in London.
American Aries Merritt has hit his stride just at the right
time with three sub 13-second times to snatch the favourites tag
from China's Liu Xiang and world record holder Dayron Robles.
Liu will always be prey to the vicissitudes of injury, as
happened at the last Games, but the 2004 Olympic champion has
shown enough this season to suggest that if he gets it
absolutely right, he will be difficult to beat.
Defending champion Robles has missed most the season through
injury and not hit anywhere his best form when he has run, while
American Jason Richardson has apparently been inspired by his
rather fortunate world championships win in Daegu last year.
400 metres hurdles
America's 33-year-old defending Olympic champion Angelo
Taylor will bid to become the first man to win three Olympic
400m hurdles titles when he arrives in London.
Taylor will face competition from British hope and world
champion Dai Greene and this year's fastest man Puerto Rican
Javier Culson, who ran 47.78 in July and is aiming to become the
first person from his country to win an Olympic medal.
Culson has won silver at the past two world championships and
looked strong in this year's Diamond League series, winning
ahead of Greene in both Paris and London.
4x100 metres relay
With the fastest man in the world in Bolt, world champion
Blake and former 100 metres record holder Powell it is hard to
look beyond defending Olympic champions Jamaica in the men's
4x100 metre relay.
Four years ago, the islanders won it in a record time and
went even faster at last year's world championships with a run
of 37.04. It will take a big effort from closest rivals the
United States to deny them victory again.
The U.S. contingent, which includes Gay and Gatlin but is
without the injured Walter Dix, have revamped their relay
program. Central to it is not to drop the baton.
For three successive global meetings - the 2008 Olympic
Games and the past two world championships - the U.S. have
either dropped the baton or been disqualified.
4x400 metres relay
The Americans have won this event at the last seven Olympics
and retained the title at the world championships in South Korea
last year.
They needed a blistering last leg from Merritt to overhaul
South Africa and Jamaica in Daegu, however, and those two teams
as well as the Trinidad and Tobago quartet will fancy their
chances of ending the long American hegemony.
20km walk
Russia's Valeriy Borchin was something of a surprise winner
in Beijing four years ago but confirmed his status as the king
of the shorter of the two walks by winning the world title in
2009 and retaining it last year.
Australia's Jared Tallent will be looking to upgrade the
bronze he won at the last Games as part of his double challenge
for gold in London
50km walk
Italy's Alex Schwazer will have to head off a Russian trio
if he is to defend his Olympic crown in London.
Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin, world champion in 2009, won this
year's World Race Walking Cup with a leading time of 3:38:08
ahead of second-placed compatriot Igor Erikhin. Last year's
world champion Sergey Bakulin completes the list of Russian
contenders.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney and Neil Maidment; Editing by John
O'Brien)