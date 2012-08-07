UPDATE 1-Olympics-Mini Minis in athletics cause big branding stir

By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON Aug 7 Remote-controlled miniatures of
Mini cars whizzing around the athletics stadium to shuttle
javelins, discus and hammers back to the athletes have triggered
branding questions at what are strictly ad-free Olympic venues
at the London Games.
The International Olympic Committee ensures adverts or logos
of products are not visible in the fields of play in line with
its Olympic Charter despite sponsors paying hundreds of millions
of dollars to be associated with the Games.
The Minis, made by German car manufacturer BMW who is also
Games sponsors, may not carry visible logos but are instantly
recognisable for what they are.
However, they are not the iconic British-owned Minis
produced from 1959-2000 but the new type produced by BMW.
"There is no commercial reason (behind choosing Minis),"
said Timo Lumme, the IOC's director of TV and marketing services
on Tuesday when asked by reporters if branding rules were being
broken.
He said the choice as transporters for the athletes'
equipment was not dictated by a commercial decision.
Since the start of the athletics competitions last week, the
Minis have instantly become a point of discussion with their use
inside the stadium raising the questions of whether the IOC was
indirectly relaxing its own strict ad rules.
He said the International Association of Athletics
Federations, responsible for the track and field competitions at
the Olympics, had cleared the use of the small vehicles.
"IAAF validates several different transporters. Yes, it
happens to be the official partner of the London Games but there
is no commercial delivery," he told a news conference.
"There is no link between the sponsorship and the coverage
of the physical fact that these are mini Minis on the field of
play," Lumme said.
The IOC's rule on advertising states that no form of
advertising or other publicity shall be allowed in and above the
stadia, venues and other competition areas which are considered
as part of the Olympic sites.
Commercial installations and advertising signs are not be
allowed in the stadia, venues or other sports grounds.
There are three of these vehicles in total. Each puts in
four-hour shifts across nine days of athletics competition,
covering six kilometres per day.
The Mini also featured in the Games opening ceremony but
again it was the new version and not the one symbolising iconic
British post-war design.
"The bottom line is that the producer showed an individual
quirkiness, a fantastically entertaining take on British
history," said Lumme of the car's presence in the opening
ceremony.
"The Mini is an incredibly known globally, British icon.
Again Rule 50 compliant. No logos," he said.
The London Games have received some 700 million pounds
($1.09 billion) from sponsors wishing to be associated with the
2012 Olympics.