UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan Laalou tests positive for drugs

(adds details, background)
LONDON Aug 3 Moroccan middle-distance runner
Amine Laalou has been banned from the London Olympics after
failing a doping test, a Moroccan team official said on Friday.
Moroccan athletics federation deputy secretary Mohammed
Nouri confirmed from Rabat that Laalou had been suspended.
Laalou, 30, was due to line up in the second heat of the
men's 1500 metres heats in London on Friday but was not among
the starters.
French paper L'Equipe reported that Laalou had tested
positive for the banned substance furosemide at a grand prix
meeting in Monaco on July 20.
Laalou finished fourth in Monaco and was the sixth fastest
man at the distance this year.
Laalou's positive test came days after fellow Moroccan
Mariem Alaoui Selsouli, a hot favourite for the women's 1,500m
in London after winning a silver medal at the world indoor
championships this year, also tested positive for the banned
diuretic on July 6.
He is the fifth athlete to miss the Games due to doping
since the start of the Olympic testing period on July 16.
Russian track rider Victoria Baranova, Uzbek gymnast Luiza
Galiulina, Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku and St Kitts and
Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams have already been thrown out of
the Games.
(Reporting by Mohammed Msyieh in Morocco, writing by Karolos
Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)