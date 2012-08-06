Olympics-Athletics-Rudisha targets medal ahead of world record

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Kenyan athlete David Rudisha ruled
out an attempt on his 800 metres world record at the London
Olympics after comfortably winning his heat on Monday.
Rudisha, whose world record stands at one minute 41.01
seconds, is the overwhelming favourite to take the 800 title in
London after missing out on selection for Beijing four years ago
through injury.
"The track is fast. It looks good," the 23-year-old world
champion told reporters through a translator.
"In this championship I don't look at the record. It is a
medal that I want. Once I get the medal, toward the end of the
season I can think about the record."
Algerian Taoufik Makhloufi's brief appearance in the 800
heats appears to have dashed his medal hopes in the 1,500 after
he was disqualified from all further events in the athletics
competition because the referee considered that he had not
provided a bona fide effort.
Makhloufi, who beat champion Asbel Kiprop in Tuesday's
semi-final of the 1,500, jogged for 200 metres before stepping
off the track. He had been confirmed in the two-lap race by his
team the previous day and so had to run, the IAAF said.
It was a different story for Australia's gold medal
favourite Sally Pearson, who went all out in the 100 hurdles to
record the fastest first-round time at an Olympics with 12.57
seconds.
But there were tears for women's 1,500 medal hopeful Genzebe
Dibaba, younger sister of Ethiopia's 10,000 champion Tirunesh,
who was taken off the track in a wheelchair clutching her
hamstring after struggling in her heat.
Belarussian Nadezhda Ostapchuk topped qualifying for the
women's shot put final later on Monday (1815 GMT) with 20.76
metres just ahead of her arch rival, world and Olympic champion
Valerie Adams of New Zealand (20.40).
There was also plenty of home success in the morning
qualifiers to keep the cheers rolling around the stadium.
Lawrence Okoye sealed a place in Tuesday's discus final with a
throw of 65.28.
"The whole team is feeling pretty positive at the moment,
the story's going round about how the crowd is unbelievable and
I witnessed it myself today," said Britain's 800 metres runner
Andrew Osagie, who finished third behind Rudisha to make the
next round.
LOPING STRIDE
Rudisha took the lead in his heat as the athletes broke from
their lanes and gently increased his long, loping stride over
the final lap for a straightforward victory in one minute 45.90
seconds.
The only man to have beaten Rudisha over 800 since 2009,
Ethiopia's Mohamed Aman, also made Tuesday's semi-finals,
winning a pedestrian race in 1:47.34.
Kenya's Wilfred Bungei won the title in 2008 but retired two
years ago.
Pearson overcame her nerves to dominate her hurdles heat,
finishing almost 0.5 seconds clear of runner-up Reina-Flor Okori
of France.
"I was nervous about the first race," the world indoors and
outdoors champion said.
"It is the Olympic Games. If I don't feel nervous, I'm not
ready so I am glad I had nerves today."
She will line up against Lolo Jones in Tuesday's semis after
the American, who fell in the final in Beijing when leading the
race, won her heat in a season's best of 12.68.
Jones offered her sympathy to former world champion Brigitte
Hylton-Foster, who missed out on qualifying after hitting the
fifth hurdle in her heat.
The 37-year-old slapped the track in frustration after she
crossed the line in seventh.
"My heart just breaks for Brigitte," Jones said. "Honestly,
the emotions were out for her. If she had punched me I would
have understood."
Kellie Wells, the only woman to beat Pearson this year, and
defending champion Dawn Harper both made it through to the next
round.
The highlights of the evening session are the men's 400 and
400 hurdles finals, the women's 3,000 steeplechase and the
women's pole vault final, where Russian Yelena Isinbayeva will
be out to win a third straight gold medal.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry, editing by Mark Meadows)