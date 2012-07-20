Olympics-Athletics-Spain's Mullera dropped over doping suspicion

MADRID, July 20 Steeplechaser Angel Mullera has been dropped from the Spanish Olympic team while an investigation into a possible doping offence takes place, the country's athletics federation (RFEA)said on Friday.

"This decision is independent of the possible opening of disciplinary proceedings and a suspension for failing to comply with our anti-doping regulations which...is being evaluated at the moment," the RFEA said in a statement.

The 28-year-old was called to Madrid to explain himself to the authorities on Thursday after a local newspaper published an email exchange between an address in Mullera's name and an unidentified doctor in which they discussed a possible doping plan last year.

The Spanish steeplechase champion from 2010 will be replaced by Sebastian Martos. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)