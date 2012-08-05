UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Champion Adams confirmed in shot put

(Adams confirmed in shot put start list)

By Gene Cherry

LONDON Aug 5 Olympic and world shot put champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand has been included in the London Olympics startlist for the qualifying rounds set for Monday after initially being left out by mistake, her team said on Sunday.

"Valerie Adams has been added to the start list of the Olympic shot put competition tomorrow after an administrative error saw her name missed from the initial line up," it said in a statement.

"The matter was dealt with swiftly and has been fully resolved. The IAAF have confirmed her name is on the list."

The New Zealand Olympic Committee did not say whose mistake it was.

The startlist posted on the official site of the Games earlier on Sunday had not included the 2008 Beijing Games gold medallist, who also won gold in the last three editions of the world championships as well as this year's world indoor championships. (Reporting by Gene Cherry, Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)