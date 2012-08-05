UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Champion Adams confirmed in shot put

(Adams confirmed in shot put start list)
By Gene Cherry
LONDON Aug 5 Olympic and world shot put
champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand has been included in the
London Olympics startlist for the qualifying rounds set for
Monday after initially being left out by mistake, her team said
on Sunday.
"Valerie Adams has been added to the start list of the
Olympic shot put competition tomorrow after an administrative
error saw her name missed from the initial line up," it said in
a statement.
"The matter was dealt with swiftly and has been fully
resolved. The IAAF have confirmed her name is on the list."
The New Zealand Olympic Committee did not say whose mistake
it was.
The startlist posted on the official site of the Games
earlier on Sunday had not included the 2008 Beijing Games gold
medallist, who also won gold in the last three editions of the
world championships as well as this year's world indoor
championships.
