RPT-Olympics-Track big shots live under the gun in London

By Philip O'Connor
STOCKHOLM May 8 In a matter of milliseconds
Usain Bolt's aura of invincibility was shattered, not by a rival
sprinter but by two sharp cracks of the starter's pistol.
Bolt's disqualification from the world 100 metres final last
year not only cast a shadow over the championships in Daegu, but
put the sport's draconian false start rule firmly in the firing
line.
It also shone a spotlight on the technology that will be a
key component in a complex timing system assessing the
performances of the world's best athletes at the 2012 London
Olympics.
The starting pistol has come a long way from being an
ordinary gun firing blanks to set athletes on their way. Its
development has been influenced by a host of factors, from
technical innovation to criminal legislation.
For much of the 20th century, starting pistols were modified
versions of regular firearms used to fire blanks, with the
barrels usually blocked or welded shut to prevent the firing of
live ammunition.
But blank bullets and gunpowder are now a thing of the past,
says Eckhard Frank, Chief Operating Officer at Omega, the Swiss
watchmakers tasked with implementing the timekeeping system at
the London Games.
"Gunpowder and ammunition are difficult to transport around
the world due to security reasons, and this is the reason why a
new device was developed, to avoid any security problems," Frank
told Reuters in an e-mail.
PRESSURE PADS
Omega introduced electronic timing to sport at the 1952
Olympics in Helsinki, and the London Olympics marks the 80th
anniversary in all of their first involvement with the Games.
The modern starting pistol is now plugged directly into the
timing system and is the first link in the timing chain. It is
connected to a host of systems from stadium displays to pressure
pads in the starting blocks.
One of the first difficulties to be ironed out was a simple
physical problem - the report from the gun travels at the speed
of sound, meaning that the athlete closest to it hears it a
fraction before everyone else in the race, giving them a tiny
advantage over the competition.
To eliminate this advantage, modern starting systems now
have loudspeakers behind each athlete to ensure they all hear
the noise of the gun at exactly the same time.
Though these systems are now completely electronic, many
starting pistols still emit a flash and a puff of smoke to
simulate their less-advanced predecessors.
"The flash, also visible in strong sunlight, is necessary
for the manual timekeeping and for the general tests of the
whole installation," says Frank.
The modern system also helps eliminate the advantage and
controversy surrounding false starts, such as that committed by
Bolt in Daegu. Instead of human judges making the call, starting
blocks now have pressure pads that measure an athlete's reaction
time.
Once the pistol is fired, the athlete needs to hear the
sound and then send the signal to his or her muscles that the
race is on - this reaction time is set by the IAAF at 100
milliseconds, or one-tenth of a second.
IMITATION FIREARMS
Under the current rules, any pressure on the pad before
one-tenth of a second has elapsed means a false start.
Previously, athletes were allowed to make one false start in
each race, but the introduction of the controversial "one and
done" rule means that a single false start now leads to
disqualification.
This is what happened to Bolt in the World Championship
final in South Korea - the pressure pad indicated his reaction
time was less than a tenth of a second, triggering a second shot
that stopped the race and signalled his disqualification.
The system is also designed to ensure that the starting
pistol itself cannot cause a false start by going off
accidentally.
"For the starter to be able to give the start signal, two
green status lights will appear on the e-GUN; one indicating
that the timekeeping is ready for the start, and the other one
that the system measuring the reaction time is ready; only when
these two status lights are ON, the starter can use the gun,"
explains Frank.
Aside from improvements designed to help athletes and
eliminate false starts, manufacturers have had to adapt to the
needs of governments seeking to curb the use of starting pistols
by criminals as either real or imitation firearms.
Many countries now insist that starting pistols be
brightly-coloured to differentiate them from proper pistols.
In the United Kingdom, a specific type of starting pistol -
the Bruni Olympic .380 BBM - has been outlawed due to the ease
with which it can be converted to fire live ammunition.
With the Games due to start in London on July 27,
competitors will be spending much of their time between now and
then honing their reactions to the starting pistol to make them
as fast as possible.
But as the world's fastest man found out in Daegu, it does
not pay to jump the gun either.
