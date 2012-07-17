Olympics-London bound Pistorius already dreaming of Rio

| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 After striving to qualify for
the 400 metres at the London Olympics for six years, Oscar
Pistorius believes he will now be better placed to run at the
Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
The South African, who wears carbon fibre blades, will
become the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics. He
reached the 400 metres individual competition despite failing to
register the A standard qualifying because he was selected for
the country's 4x400 relay team.
"I was very lucky that they did take a couple of athletes
who had just missed the A qualification within the past couple
of weeks. I was very blessed and I believe I will do the best
and represent my country well in London," Pistorius told
Laureus.com in a break from training in Italy.
"Not making the qualification criteria was pretty tough. I
was hoping and sure that I would be on the relay team but the
400 metres individual was something that I had always wanted to
be on.
"I ran the qualification very comfortably last year and then
opening up this season, in my first race, I ran a very strong
qualification time but when I came to Europe I was just
struggling a bit. I had a niggle with my hip and it was amazing
how that set me back in the first couple of races."
"Finally when the team was selected, knowing that I have
made the individual and relay was just a dream come true and a
massive blessing. It has been six years of a lot of hard work
and sacrifice from our end, not only from me, but from my team
and now I have to be thinking about performing at a higher
level."
At the world championships in Daegu last year, Pistorius
reached the semi-finals in the 400 and ran the opening leg in
the 4x400 relay heats. He helped South Africa to reach the final
where, having dropped "Bladerunner", they took the silver medal.
"My targets for the Olympic Games would be to make the
semi-final (in the individual)," he said.
"I think a realistic goal and a tough goal would be for me
to finish in a better position in the semi."
Pistorius finished last in his Daegu semi.
"The relay team is a little bit different to what we had
last year," he added. "Some of the guys have been struggling a
bit with injuries so we will go in with a fair set of
challenges, but I know that they have got a lot of heart," he
said.
Pistorius, 25, is likely to lead the relay team off again in
London after contradictory messages from the sport's governing
body about whether he would be able to run any other leg, when
he would have to share a lane with other athletes and his carbon
fibre prosthetics could be a danger.
Despite devoting so many years of his life to trying to make
the London Games, Pistorius says they might have come a little
early in his development and that his best might be on show in
four years' times in Brazil.
"I would love to obtain the goals that I have set out for
myself which are going to be a great challenge. I think 2016 in
Rio de Janeiro will be where I will be at my pinnacle as a
sprinter," he said.
"Most sprinters peak between 27 and 29 and I will be 29 in
Rio so hopefully I can work towards that and I am as keen and as
excited as I have ever been."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)