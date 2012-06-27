Olympics-'Blade Runner' still subject of scientists' debate

| June 27
June 27 While South African athlete Oscar
Pistorius attempts to become the first amputee runner to compete
at the Olympic Games, scientists are still arguing whether his
artificial limbs give him a critical advantage or not.
Pistorius, born without fibulas and who had his lower legs
amputated when a baby, uses carbon fibre prosthetic running
blades and is hoping to qualify for the 400 metres at the Games.
Pistorius beat the Olympic qualifying time of 45.30 in
Pretoria in March but must repeat that performance in an
international meeting before June 30 to make the team for the
London Games which start on Jul y 27 .
Pistorius, who has a personal best is 45.07 , won the 100,
200 and 400 gold medals at the 2008 Paralympic Games. He also
became the first amputee to compete at the athletics world
championships when he ran in Daegu, South Korea last year.
"The science is fully clear that ... Mr. Pistorius runs
considerably faster with his artificial limbs," said Peter
Weyand, associate professor of Applied Physiology and
Biomechanics at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
He said in an email that the findings, with Matthew Bundle,
assistant professor at the University of Montana's Department of
Health and Human Performance, al so showed P istorius h ad an
adv antage over one legged amputees.
Pistorius has already won a legal case to compete against
able-bodied athletes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in
2008 overturned a ban which had been imposed by the
International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
The court said its ruling applied only to Pistorius and only
to the type of artificial limb he uses and that the IAAF had
failed to prove its case.
The irony is that data used in support of Pistorius at the
arbitration court came from a group which included Weyand and
Bundle. They only made known their dissenting opinion later and
five other scientists in the same group reject their arguments.
Icelandic company Ossur, which makes the carbon fibre limbs,
and the athlete himself, are certain he has no advantage and
that is it sheer hard work which is behind his success.
"I have been competing on the Ossur flex foot Cheetah since
I first started in athletics in 2003," said Pistorius.
"The leg has not changed and I have not run on any other
prosthetic sprinting leg. My advances in time are down to how
hard I train," he added in an email.
The futuristic look of the limbs, which are curved like an
upside-down hook and which affix via sockets to the stumps of
his legs, have earned him the nickname "Blade Runner".
The science behind the limbs themselves is surprisingly
simple and has barely changed since Pistorius first starting
using them, according to Richard Hirons, a clinical prosthetist
and specialist in sports feet at Ossur.
"The bottom line is that it minimises the disadvantages,"
Hirons told Reuters. "He is basically on stilts, he has to take
that into account, he has to think about the wind, he gets
nervous when it rains.
"There is a big amount of extra effort required in the upper
body to generate power, lift and compensation," he added.
CHEETAH INSPIRATION
Ossur, founded in 1971, makes many limbs and works with many
Paralympians, but Pistorius is their highest profile client.
The limbs he uses, called the Flex Foot Cheetah, were
developed by U.S. inventor Van Philips in the 1980s.
He had the bottom half of his left leg cut off by a motor
boat when water skiing, but was a keen sportsman and was
frustrated by the clunky prosthetic designs then available.
Ossur bought Philips' company in 2000 in an international
expansion which has made it a leading global prosthetics firm,
growing well beyond its Icelandic birthplace. Sales grew from
$18 million in 1991 to $401 million in 2011.
Hirons said the limbs were curved carbon fibre, which were
specially designed for high impact sports. The company also
produces limbs with a more gentle curve for joggers, as well as
feet and legs for daily use for ordinary people.
Also for non-athletes, the future is bionic limbs, combining
small electronic motors and computer sensors.
Despite the findings of Weyand and Bundle, Ossur says the
carbon fibre legs are much less efficient than real legs, ankles
and muscles in absorbing the impact from running and returning
energy back to the runner for forward movement.
"There is a huge amount of extra effort required in the
upper body to generate power and lift and compensation," Hirons
said of Pistorius.
SCHOLARLY DISPUTE
Weyand and Bundle disagree, setting out their views in a
debate with their five fellow scientists who worked on the
Pistorius case in an issue of the journal Applied Physiology in
November 2009. They say the prosthetic limbs are lighter than
legs and allow Pistorius to take quicker strides.
That meant he spent more time getting tread on the ground
and less in the air, which in turn meant his athleticism needed
to be less than able-bodied runners to reach the same speeds.
"We conclude that the moment in athletic history when
engineered limbs outperform biological limbs has already
passed," the two men wrote.
In a rebuttal, the other five scientists completely
disagreed, writing that it was "common sense that amputation and
prosthetic legs impair force generation".
They said the rapid leg swings could have resulted from
training and Pistorius having to compensate for his disability.
Weyand told Reuters that he stuck to his views, which he
said were backed up by scientific data.
While the scientists debate, Pistorius is still working to
achieve his Olympic goal, though has fallen short so far.
"I have worked hard to achieve the Olympic qualification
time - I have already run this time twice and my aim is to
consistently run within this time ahead of the Olympics and I
hope to be selected to represent South Africa," he told Reuters.
