Olympics-Athletics-Battle of distance queens highlights day one

LONDON Aug 3 The big men of the shot put open
10 days of athletics action at the London Olympics on Friday
morning with the more slender frames of the East African
distance runners closing out the day in the much-anticipated
women's 10,000 metres final.
Distance queens Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya and Ethiopia's
Tirunesh Dibaba will go head-to-head for the second gold medal
in athletics in what is expected to be a thrilling final at the
Olympic Stadium.
Dibaba won the 5,000-10,000m double at the Beijing Olympics
before taking a couple of years off but looked back at her best
when her fearsome finish drove her to the fastest time of the
year in Oregon in June.
Cheruiyot matched Dibaba's double at the world championships
last year and she and Sally Kipyego, who is also running both
races in London, are gunning for Kenya's first Olympic gold
medal in the event.
Jamaica and the United States will renew their rivalry in
the women's sprints in London with Olympic champion Shelly-Ann
Fraser-Pryce and world champion Carmelita Jeter spearheading
their respective bids for the 100m title.
The top women will have the morning off, however, with the
preliminary round sorting out the also-rans before the big names
get going in the first round of heats in the afternoon.
Britain's Jessica Ennis will be looking to the home crowd to
give her a boost as she begins her quest for heptathlon gold in
the first four of the seven events.
The former world champion should get a good start in the
100m hurdles and is expected to fight for the title with
Ukraine's defending Olympic champion Nataliya Dobrynska and
Beijing bronze medallist Russian Tatyana Chernova.
The first gold medal of the Games will be won by a
shotputter and Reese Hoffa, Christian Cantwell and Ryan Whiting
are all out to win the title back for the United States.
The Americans also went to Beijing four years ago with high
hopes of gold only for relative unknown Pole Tomasz Majewski to
steal their thunder.
Germany's world champion David Storl should also be in the
frame, while Majewski returns to defend his title.
