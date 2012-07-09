PREVIEW-Olympics-Athletics-Even more eyes on Bolt after rare defeats

| LONDON, July 9
The men's 100 metres is the jewel
in the Olympic crown and Yohan Blake's surprise humanisation of
Usain Bolt has ensured that next month's showdown will be a race
worthy of the Games rather than a mere time trial for the
defending champion.
World champion Blake beat Bolt over 100m and 200m in the
Jamaican trials and though the double world record holder was
carrying a minor injury, the upsets have added real spice to the
London 2012 sprints.
With fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell and Americans Tyson Gay
and Justin Gatlin also in hot form and injury free, the 100m
final on Aug. 5 is promising to live up to its billing as the
hottest ticket in town.
There are plenty of others, though, for the sport at the
heart of the Olympics.
As one of the few countries to send organised supporter
tours to overseas athletics events, Britain has a long-standing
love of the sport and the atmosphere in the Olympic Stadium is
certain to be something to remember.
It is likely to peak when Mo Farah bids to become the first
Briton to win a long distance gold when he goes in the 10,000
metres and possibly again in the 5,000.
Heptathlete Jessica Ennis and 400 metres hurdler Dai Greene
represent Britain's other best hopes of gold in a programme
again likely to be dominated by the United States, Russia,
Jamaica and the East African nations.
The U.S. topped the athletics medal table in Beijing with
seven golds among a haul of 23 but they were knocked off their
traditional perch in the sprints by Jamaica.
STUPENDOUS QUALITY
The Caribbean island will send a squad of stupendous quality
led again, despite his trials setback, by Bolt.
Having wowed the world with his showboating world record run
in Beijing then lowered his mark to a stunning 9.58 seconds in
Berlin two years later, all the talk since has been about how
fast he could go in London.
But training partner Blake, who won the 2011 world title
when Bolt was disqualified for a false start, showed that there
is a race to be won first when he clocked a personal best and
season-leading 9.75 to win the Jamaican trials then repeated the
dose with victory in the 200m.
Bolt opted out of a planned race in Monaco later this month
to have treatment on a tight hamstring so the next time he
leaves the blocks competitively will be in his 100m heat on Aug.
4.
Nobody, least of all Blake, will be thinking Bolt Has had
his day, but the champion will have to be fully recovered
physically, and mentally secure of his fitness, to explode out
of the blocks and avoid the shocking start he had in the trials.
That could open the door for his rivals.
"I'm the Olympic champion so I have to show the world I am
still the best," said Bolt, who will team up with Blake to
defend Jamaica's 4x100m relay title.
"I know what I need to do to get it right. I just have to
get my stuff together."
Jamaica took a 1-2-2 in the women's 100m four years ago with
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce winning gold ahead of tied-second
Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.
PERSONAL BEST
Fraser-Pryce, who ran a personal best 10.70 to win the
Jamaican trials, Stewart and Veronica Campbell-Brown will line
up in the 100, with the latter also bidding for an unprecedented
third successive 200m gold.
Standing in her way, and looking to make her own unique mark
on the Games, is American Allyson Felix, who clocked the best
200m time in 14 years when she won the U.S. trials in 21.69.
Felix will go over 100m, 200m, 4x100 and 4x400 where she
will hope to mine the gold that has proved so elusive at Olympic
level despite coming freely in world championships.
Twice second to Campbell-Brown in Olympic 200m finals, her
solitary gold came in the Beijing 4x100. By contrast she has
eight world championship golds, including three in the
individual 200.
The national rivalry is even more intense in the longer
distances, where Kenya and Ethiopia are likely to dominate and
will happily use team tactics to achieve individual glory.
In Beijing the two countries won every men's race above
400m, including the marathon, while East African women triumphed
in the 800m, 1500, 5,000 and 10,000 and took silver in the
steeplechase and marathon.
Somalia-born Farah is hoping to become the first European
10,000 metres champion since Italy's Alberto Cova in 1984.
His chief rival, world record holder Kenenisa Bekele, is
seeking an unprecedented hat-trick over the distance having also
won the 5,000 four years ago.
Farah won the world title at 5,000 last year having been
edged out on the line in the 10,000 and both men could double up
again in London, the 10,000 coming up first.
British expectation for Farah this time round pales
alongside that which Liu Xiang faced in Beijing four years ago,
and the disappointment when China's main athletics hope and 2004
Olympic champion pulled out of the 110 metres hurdles injured
was felt throughout the country.
Cuba's Dayron Robles, who had broken Liu's world record,
before the Games, took gold in his absence and their rivalry has
continued to develop, not least after last year's world
championship when Robles beat Liu but was disqualified after
clashing arms with his rival.
The highlight of the field event programme could be the
women's pole vault where, having won two of the three
competitions since its introduction in 2000, Russian Yelena
Isinbayeva is also seeking a memorable hat-trick.
