Olympics-S.Africa's Pistorius to compete in 400 metres in London

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 Double amputee Oscar Pistorius will compete in the individual 400 metres and the 4x400 relay team for South Africa at the London Olympics, a member of the country's Olympic federation said on Wednesday.

Tubby Reddy, chief executive of South Africa's Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), said Pistorius's inclusion in the relay team meant he will also be able to take part in the 400m individual race.

"He was named in the Olympic team (in the 4x400 relay) and then the question arose as to whether he was allowed to run the 400 and he can because he is part of the team," Reddy told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Editing by Ken Ferris)