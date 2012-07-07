INTERVIEW-Olympics-Politics awaits for high jumper Beitia

| MADRID, July 7
MADRID, July 7 Spanish high jumper Ruth Beitia
has one last shot at Olympic glory before devoting herself to
her other calling - a career in regional politics and helping
the Iberian nation recover from the crippling effects of the
financial crisis.
A member of parliament for the conservative People's Party
(PP) in her native Cantabria, Beitia will retire from athletics
after trying to convert the European title she won last week
into a medal at the London Games.
Tall and slim - Beitia stands at 1.95 metres and weighs 63
kilograms - she finally triumphed in a major competition in
Helsinki after a career spanning almost two decades.
Beitia is hopeful she can be equally effective in helping
Spain deal with its economic woes.
"We're in a pretty big crisis and the situation we inherited
(from the previous government) wasn't the best," the 33-year-old
told Reuters.
"The PP relaunched the economy while in government in the
past and we hope to do it again," added Beitia, who spends her
mornings in parliament in the northern coastal city of Santander
and her afternoons training.
She dismisses the suggestion that sweeping austerity
measures and cuts in sports funding being implemented by the
government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy could damage the
prospects of young athletes.
"In a way, practising sport is free," she said. "If there
are going to be budget cuts it is better to do them in sport
than in subsidies for families where both parents are
unemployed."
Beitia was practically raised on an athletics track. Both
her parents are referees and her father officiated at the 1992
Olympic Games in Barcelona. Her four brothers and sisters are
also athletes.
She enjoys telling the story of when Cuban men's high jump
world record holder Javier Sotomayor, the athlete she most
admired, visited Santander when she was a child.
"I will never forget the words he said to me. I was 12 and
he said that I would be a great high jumper," she said.
"I got his autograph, and these days he is my friend and he
laughs when I tell him this anecdote."
GOOD MOMENT
Beitia will probably have to improve on her Spanish record
of 2.02 metres if she wants to challenge favourites such as
Russian world champion Anna Chicherova and Croatian Blanka
Vlasic in London.
"I have to keep working hard, keep training with a smile on
my face, as always, and we could put the icing on the cake," she
said.
"At the last Games (in Beijing in 2008) I said I would carry
on four more years.
"I think it is a good moment to retire, and if it is at the
top, even better," she added. "I have seen many people
suffering, reluctant to retire."
At a time of phenomenal success for Spanish sport, with
high-profile champions including the national soccer team,
tennis world number two Rafa Nadal and Formula One driver
Fernando Alonso, athletics has been lagging behind in recent
years and the outlook for London is rather bleak.
"We lack the attention given by (Spanish) media to other
sports, we are always struggling to get a bit of space," Beitia
said.
Nevertheless, Beitia said she believed the Spanish Athletics
Federation (RFEA) was doing a good job and insisted that "the
young up-and-coming athletes have huge potential".
Looking ahead to her retirement, Beitia is hoping to find
time around her political career for some of the more
potentially hazardous sports she has never been allowed to
enjoy.
"I will be able to ride a bike, ski, skate, normal things
for people, but not for a professional athlete."
