Olympics-Athletics-Injured Kluft out of London Games

HELSINKI, July 22 Former Olympic heptathlon champion Carolina Kluft will miss the London Games after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, her coach said.

The 29-year-old Kluft, who switched to the long jump after a glittering career in heptathlon, suffered the injury while competing in Kuortane, Finland.

“"There will be no Olympics for 'Carro,'" Oscar Gidewall told Radio Sweden. "“It's not her shin that put a stop to it today, even if she feels it a little, she has a problem with a tender hamstring that she hasn't felt for several years."

Kluft ran through the sandpit on her first jump om Sunday took no further part in the competition.

A gold medal winner in the heptathlon at the 2004 games in Athens, Kluft has been plagued by injury for several seasons and has said she intends to retire at the end of the season.

Kluft won the heptathlon world title in 2003, 2005 and 2007. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Justin Palmer)