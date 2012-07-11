Olympics-Tallent goes walkabout in search of double gold

| SYDNEY, July 11
Australian Jared Tallent is
likely to be heartily sick of the sight of Buckingham Palace by
the time he completes his bid for double race-walking gold at
the London Olympics.
No athlete will go further on their own two feet at the
London Games than the 27-year-old, who over two races will
complete 35 laps of the two-kilometre race-walking course which
runs in front of the London home of Britain's royal family.
Tallent won bronze in the 20km walk and silver at the 50km
distance in Beijing, the first Australian to win two athletics
medals in the same Games since 1972, and has again entered both
races in the hope of winning his country's first gold.
"I guess that's one thing we haven't got, you had (pole
vaulter) Steve Hooker won that gold medal in Beijing and got a
lot out of that, and we haven't had that gold medal yet in the
walk," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Hopefully this will be the year, that's definitely what I'm
aiming for."
Conceding that his discipline lacks the glamour of others in
athletics, Tallent hopes a gold medal might raise the profile of
race-walking in his sports mad country.
"It's very different in other countries, like Mexico, where
they get huge support and it's pretty much any other track and
field event," he said.
"It's a little bit frustrating that it's not the same as
over there, we've always had great success in the event. We're
the most successful athletics event over the last eight years."
That success means Tallent is the focus of high expectations
back home, and it is a burden he is happy to carry.
"I don't mind the pressure, that's what I want to do this
year," he said. "It's good to have the pressure, it makes you
focus on what you have to do."
The Olympics will be very much a family affair this year as
his wife Claire has also qualified to race in the women's 20km.
The couple married four years ago in the Adelaide suburb of
Walkerville, a coincidence completely lost on them until they
sent out the invitations, but have spent quite a bit of time
apart this year.
"We're very supportive of each other but this year we've made
some changes," Tallent said.
"Claire has always done what I've wanted to do but that
hasn't worked so well for her and she hasn't done as well in
major championships.
"It's going to be very different not being together this
year but I guess it's more important to get the result on the
day."
SKIP SCHOOL
Tallent grew up in a country town in Victoria, where he lost
a finger in a potato grader on the family farm at the age of
two.
After dabbling in long distance running and triathlon, he
took up walking seriously after entering a regional race to miss
a day of school and finishing runner up by a couple of seconds.
"It just went on from there, it clicked suddenly and the
technique just seemed to come pretty naturally to me," he
recalled.
Technique is all important in race-walking with athletes
facing disqualification if the toes of the back foot leave the
ground before the heel of the front foot has touched down.
Three "loss of contact" or other violations and the judges
show the dreaded red paddle. Tallent's compatriot Jane Saville
suffered that heartbreak just 150 metres from the finish line in
the women's 20km at the Sydney Olympics.
"It is something you think about, it would be an absolute
nightmare if it did happen. It's something that's always at the
back of your mind," Tallent conceded.
"In 2007 I was disqualified at the world championships when
I was running fifth. You're always more focused on your
techniques going into the bigger events, because they are more
important.
"You don't train for four years for that to happen."
With his glasses, whippet-thin physique, and ambition to
make a career in banking, Tallent is an unlikely tough guy in a
country where sporting heroes have often revelled in that role.
The decision to double up in gruelling races that are just
seven days apart should not be underestimated, however, and it
was not one reached lightly.
"It's a difficult one, and I've thought about it a lot this
year," he said.
"I think I've probably got a better chance of winning a
medal in the 50k. In the 20k, Valeriy Borchin, he's like the
Usain Bolt, the unbackable favourite, but I'm taking my chances
and there's still the silver if I can't beat him.
"It's probably the last time I'll double up but I want to
give it a go and a medal in both would be pretty great.
"And the possibility of winning both, well Robert
Korzeniowski did it in Sydney and to match that feat would be
pretty special.
"It's true Aussie grit, I guess," he added, laughing. "I like
a challenge and two medals is better than one."
