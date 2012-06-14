PROFILE-Olympics-Tragic death puts extra load on Thorkildsen

| OSLO, June 14
OSLO, June 14 Following the sudden death of his
Olympic team mate Alexander Dale Oen, Norwegian javelin thrower
Andreas Thorkildsen carries an extra burden into next month's
London Olympics.
Tragedy struck the Norwegian Olympic team this year when
swimmer Alexander Dale Oen died at a training camp in Flagstaff,
Arizona. An autopsy revealed he had died of a heart
attack brought on by a hereditary condition.
The death of the world 100 metres breaststroke champion
shocked twice Olympic champion Thorkildsen, who said that his
team mate's passing had prompted him to reflect over his own
life.
"Sport is what we do, not who we are," Thorkildsen told the
newspaper Verdens Gang inMay. "And to lose someone like Alex,
who was so full of life, is unbelievable."
Dale Oen's death means Norway's hopes of an Olympic gold
medal rest almost solely with Thorkildsen, who will have to
defeat his close friend and fiercest rival Tero Pitkamaki of
Finland.
The paradox of their relationship, laid back yet
highly-competitive, says much about the character of both men.
Thorkildsen is a committed city dweller who divides his time
between Oslo and San Diego, while Pitkamaki hails from a small
country town in western Finland. Pitkamaki has tried to
introduce his great rival to the joys of nature, but claims he
gets bored too quickly.
"Andreas is great, we have spent some time on the river
fishing, but then he soon wants to leave back to the city life
in Oslo," he told reporters.
Born into a family with its roots firmly in track and field,
Thorkildsen's father was a javelin thrower and his mother a
hurdler. He took up the javelin in his home town of Kristiansand
at the age of 11 and as a teenager racked up a series of
Norwegian records.
His first medal in the Norwegian national championships came
in 2000 and he followed that in the same year by winning a
silver medal at the world junior championships in South Africa.
A move to Oslo and a change of coach followed as Asmund
Martinsen took over the reins and Thorkildsen soon broke the 80
metres mark to set a junior world record.
A dip in form led to disappointing results but he bounced
back in 2004, throwing 84.12 metres in front of his home crowd
in Oslo to qualify for the Olympics.
FIERCE RIVALRY
At the Athens Games, he qualified easily for the finals
before throwing a personal best of 86.50 to secure a shock
victory over American Breaux Greer.
No one was more shocked than Thorkildsen himself, who
described the experience as being "completely insane."
Thorkildsen's rivalry with Petkamaki began in earnest in 205
as the two battled it out for the world title in Helsinki.
In blustery, damp conditions the pair were among the only
throwers to reach the automatic qualification mark of 81 metres.
Petkamaki's challenge faded in the final but Thorkildsen held on
to win a silver medal in the foul weather.
Firm friends away from the arena, the two have often given
joint news conferences at Diamond League meetings around the
world, and are almost as inseparable as some of their results.
In 2006 Thorkildsen reached a personal milestone when he
threw over 90 metres for the first time in Doha.
He bettered that in front of his home crowd at the Bislett
stadium, recording a throw of 91.59 to make himself firm
favourite for the European title which he duly claimed.
The 2008 Beijing Olympics was possibly the pinnacle of his
career as he recorded five throws that all would have won him a
medal culminating in the gold.
He finally won the world title the following year, making
him the first javelin thrower to hold world, Olympic and
European titles at the same time.
Thorkildsen's form suffered a little last year, something he
put down to problems with his timing.
"If there's no timing, the results drop. Luckily it didn't
affect the whole season. It took some time to fix," he said.
Despite a disappointing third place in front of his home
fans in Oslo in June, Thorkildsen is still one of Norway's most
popular athletes and, with the passing of Dale Oen, he will be
getting a lot of attention at London 2012.
But the athlete with the strong American accent and a
penchant for wearing baseball caps backwards says that a third
gold is not a goal in itself, and that any Olympic title is
worth winning.
"An Olympic gold is great regardless," he said. "It would be
fun to get. With regard to experience I'm stronger than many
others because I have two previous Olympic golds, and a lot of
championship experience. In terms of form, we'll look at that a
little closer (to the Olympics)."
