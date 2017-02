EUGENE, Oregon, June 19 Sprinter Allyson Felix will run the 100 and 200 metres at the U.S. Olympics trials, forgoing an attempt at a 400-200 double in London, her coach told Reuters.

The decision will give Felix her best chance at winning Olympic gold in the 200 after two consecutive silver medals and for running the 4x100 and 4x400 relays at the Games, Bob Kersee told Reuters by telephone from Los Angeles. (Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Peter Rutherford)