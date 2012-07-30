Olympics-Athletics-Re-diagnosis boosts Richards-Ross gold quest

LONDON, July 30 American Sanya Richard-Ross, who five years ago was so badly afflicted with mouth ulcers she could barely talk, is confident, fit and most of all healthy for her bid for double gold on the London Olympic track.

The Jamaican-born former 400 metres world champion, who will also run the 200m in her third Olympics, now believes that in 2007 she was wrongly diagnosed with Behcet's disease, a condition that causes ulcers and lesions of the skin.

Her mouth ulcers were once so bad she was forced to write notes to communicate with her coach Clyde Hart, while she suffered fatigue and joint pain from the medication.

There was clearly no such problem on Monday as she held forth at length on the Twitter campaign by U.S. athletes against sponsorship limitations at the Olympics, her relationship with her NFL cornerback husband Aaron Ross, and her events.

After five years suffering with the skin problems, not to mention the hamstring and ankle problems that prematurely ended her 2010 season, it was being in good health that was perhaps the best news for her medal hopes in London.

"I am doing a whole lot better and recently I have been seeing a new doctor who believes that I was misdiagnosed with Behcet's syndrome, and so for about a year I've been weaned off the medication," she told a news conference.

"I'm on much milder medication now and even though I still struggle with the skin lesions and mouth ulcers from time to time, I don't have the same difficulties I had in the past with the multiple flare ups through the year.

"I'm in a much better place health-wise now and I think that is showing on the track and I hope that the worst is behind me now."

Richards-Ross, who has Olympic 4x400m relay gold medals from Athens and Beijing but no individual title, has set the second fastest time of the year in the one-lap race (49.28 seconds) behind Russia's Antonina Krivoshapka (49.16).

She also qualified for the 200m at the U.S. trials but is clear which of the events comes top of her agenda.

"My priority is the 400m and it comes first so my focus is on that," she said. "I want to do well and execute the 400m, hopefully to win a gold medal and then just go for it in the 200m ... but that will be just the icing on the cake, the 400m is my focus and my priority."

The American thinks Botswana's Amantle Montsho, who won the world title in Daegu last year when Richards-Ross finished seventh as defending champion, will be her strongest adversary in what she expects to be a quick final.

"I think the women's 400m is super competitive this year," she said.

"I think all three top places will run sub-50. I'm hoping we can crack the 49-second mark. I think with the level of competition that will be possible.

"I think it's going to be a great final and all eight ladies are going to have a chance of a medal.

"I really hope we can run sub-49 to pay homage to the event and win a medal," she added.