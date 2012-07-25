Olympics-Athletics-Records on the line come rain or shine

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Olympic athletes hoping to leave
their mark in the record books in London may find themselves
relying on the one thing they cannot control -- the British
weather.
Whether you are a sprinter, distance runner, shot putter or
discus thrower, the science behind athletics says your chances
of living up to the Olympic motto of faster, higher, stronger
could be decided by the unpredictable elements.
For example, if London returns to the cold and wet
conditions of last week, the prospect of Usain Bolt breaking his
sprint world records is slim -- though a cold spell would be
welcomed by endurance athletes such as marathon runners.
"In terms of the hot and cold axis, you have the simple
effect of the shorter the event, the warmer you need to be,"
Steve Ingham, a physiologist at the English Institute of Sport,
told Reuters.
"If you are warm, your muscles will be operating more
powerfully for the short explosive events. If you are persisting
with an event, like an endurance event, then heat is not your
friend. You need to stay cool."
This is borne out by the experience of previous Olympics.
The men's 100-metre sprint world record has fallen twice in
the last four summer Games in warm conditions, while the men's
marathon benchmark has not been lowered at the Olympics since
Abebe Bikila achieved the feat in Tokyo in 1964.
The reason is relatively simple. Muscles contract with an
improved efficiency when it is warm. The biology underpinning
the theory, however, is more complicated.
"Within a certain limit, when it is warm, your muscle
enzymes will operate faster, turning over energy and releasing
it to the muscles," Ingham said.
"And when you are accumulating heat in endurance events, you
are slowly but surely tipping yourself over (the optimum), the
enzymes are getting too hot and it is starting to impair not
only the enzyme's actions but you also become very
uncomfortable."
The optimum temperature for what Ingham calls a "power
performance" is a very un-British 26-32 degrees Celsius, whereas
for endurance events it would be 12-18, which is roughly what
Londoners endured last week.
"If you are out in the cold weather," Ingham said, "there is
also a psychological element in that you are feeling like you
should be shivering rather than relaxed and warm and ready to
go."
Then, of course, there is rain. Britain has had the wettest
June on record and the wet weather is set to return just in time
for Friday's opening ceremony.
"The wet will provide a different limit to performance in
that there is likely to be a biomechanical change," Ingham said.
"There is likely to be a slippage, albeit very subtly, at
ground contact with your shoe, so that might mean you have to go
for a different type of shoe or equipment."
THROWING EVENTS
Athletes competing in the throwing events will also be
affected by the weather, but unlike the sprinters and distance
runners, it is the effect of temperature on aerodynamics that
could help or hinder their record attempts.
According to Professor Mont Hubbard, director of the sports
biomechanics lab at the University of California, Davis, shot
putters and hammer throwers will be hoping for heat, while in
the discus and javelin they will be less concerned should
Britain revert to its autumnal climate.
The reason has to do with forces, and specifically what
forces come into play in different throwing events.
"A sphere, which is what the shot and the hammer are, only
has drag," Hubbard told Reuters.
"Drag is the part of aerodynamics that slows you down."
Drag, he explained, is proportional to air density, and that
is affected by temperature and air pressure.
Hubbard said: "To throw a sphere a long way you want low
pressure, which is usually associated with stormy weather and
high temperatures, both of which cause the density to be low."
This, however, is in contrast to the discus and the javelin.
These two events are affected by a force called lift, which
is greater when the air density is high - and the density
increases when the temperature falls.
Hubbard calculated that with all other factors being equal,
a temperature drop of five percent results in a discus throw
that is 38cm further.
Interestingly, Hubbard's calculations also showed that if
the temperature drops, a thrower should alter the angle of his
release by a small amount for optimum performance.
Not that he believes athletes could do this in the heat of
competition.
"It is a question of how accurately they could control it,"
he said. "All these throwing events are very explosive and
everything happens so rapidly and it comes with years of
training to try to do it a certain way."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Stephen Wood)