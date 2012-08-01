Olympics-Athletics-Women's field event-by-event analysis

LONDON Aug 1 Analysis of the field events in
the women's athletics programme.
High Jump
World champion Anna Chicherova is ranked number one in the
event this year with a top height of 2.03 metres (6.66 feet),
closely followed by Daegu silver medallist Chaunte Lowe, who has
been beaten only once outdoors this season - in Eugene, Oregon,
where she finished third behind her Russian rival.
American Amy Acuff, 36, is competing at her fifth Olympics,
with a best placing of fourth in 2004.
Croatia's former world champion Blanka Vlasic is absent
after having surgery on her ankle and heel this year.
Pole Vault
Twice Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva has been the
dominant athlete. But in the past two years chinks have appeared
in her previously impenetrable armour offering hope to medal
rivals Jennifer Suhr of the U.S, Germany's Silke Spiegelburg and
Brazilian world gold medallist Fabiana Murer.
Isinbayeva, 30, set an indoor world record of 5.01 metres
(16.44 feet) in February and declared herself still hungry for
victory after winning the world indoor title. But the Russian
has had an outdoor season to forget.
She failed to register a height at the Monaco Diamond League
meeting having delayed the start of her outdoor season to work
on her technique. In the meantime, Suhr has the best height of
the year with 4.83 metres and Murer (4.82) has won the Diamond
League meetings in Eugene and New York.
British hopes lie with 20-year-old Holly Bleasdale who
surprised everyone by clearing 4.87 metres indoors at the
beginning of 2012, a height only surpassed Isinbayeva and Suhr
this year.
Long Jump
World indoor and outdoor champion Brittney Reese has the two
furthest jumps of the year and heads a strong U.S contingent of
Janay DeLoach and Chelsea Hayes.
Nigerian Blessing Okagbare has made more of an impact over
the 100 metres this season, which she is also scheduled to run
in London, but has a chance of adding to her long jump bronze
from four years ago.
Triple jump
Last year's world championship podium was made up of
Ukraine's Olha Saladuha, Kazakh Olga Rypakova and Caterine
Ibarguen of Colombia and the Olympic medals could well go to the
same trio.
Saladuha and Ibarguen have the four furthest jumps of the
year between them while former heptathlete and long jumper
Rypakova heads the Diamond League standings for the season
having finished in the top three in all four of her meetings.
Shot Put
The battle for gold will almost certainly be between New
Zealand's world and Olympic champion Valerie Adams and her great
rival Nadezhda Ostapchuk of Belarus.
Adams, 27, has come out on top in major competitions
recently, beating Ostapchuk to the world indoor title in March
and at last year's outdoor championships. However, the bronze
medallist from four years ago has the three furthest throws in
2012 and set a personal best earlier this month.
Discus
Russian Darya Pishchalnikova, who served a two-year ban for
doping from 2007, produced the furthest distance since 1992 when
she threw a stunning 70.69 metres (232 feet) earlier this month.
Germany's world silver medallist Nadine Muller is the next
best in 2012 with 68.89 metres.
Sandra Perkovic of Croatia returned from a six-month drugs
ban this season and threw a personal best of 68.24 metres while
Cuba's Olympic silver medallist Yarelis Barrios has also gone
over 68.00 metres.
Hammer throw
Germany's world record holder Betty Heidler is only the
third best woman this year, ranked behind Belarus's Olympic
champion Oksana Menkova and world gold medallist Tatyana Lysenko
of Russia who returned from a two-year doping ban in 2009.
Javelin
Czech world record holder and Olympic champion Barbora
Spotokova has been on the podium at every major championship
since 2006 so you would not bet against her winning a medal in
London.
South African Sunette Viljoen has the furthest throw of 2012
setting a personal best of 69.35 metres (228.12 feet) in June.
Christina Obergfoll of Germany and Russian world champion Mariya
Abakumova are also likely to be challenging for the top three.
Britain's Goldie Sayers set a national record of 66.17
metres this month boosting the hosts' outside chance of a medal
but she comes into the competition nursing an elbow problem.
Heptathlon
The three favourites for gold in London are Britain's
Jessica Ennis, Ukraine's defending Olympic champion Nataliya
Dobrynska and Beijing bronze medallist Russian Tatyana Chernova.
Home hope and 2009 world and 2011 European champion Ennis,
who missed the Beijing Olympics through injury, is the world
leader this year but lost to Russia's Chernova at last year's
world championships in Daegu.
Dobrynska's outdoor season was put on hold following the
death of husband and coach Dmytro Polyakov shortly after her
World indoor Pentathlon title in Istanbul in March.
Beijing silver medallist, American Hyleas Fountain, won her
Olympic trials, but is only an outside bet for a medal.
(Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Lane)