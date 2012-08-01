Olympics-Athletics-Women's track event-by-event analysis

LONDON Aug 1 Analysis of track events in
women's athletics programme:
100 metres
Defending Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the
world leader this year with a time of 10.70.
The biggest obstacle to another gold for the Jamaican is
likely to come in the shape of world champion Jeter Carmelita of
the U.S. - the second fastest woman in history.
Another Jamaican-American duo likely to be in the mix are
Veronica Campbell-Brown and Allyson Felix although both will
have a closer eye on the 200 metres.
Felix made the U.S. 100 team after training partner Jeneba
Tarmoh pulled out of a controversial third-place runoff at the
Olympic trials following a dead heat in the original race.
Blessing Okagbare, who will also compete in the long jump,
aims to gatecrash the London party and become Nigeria's first
Olympic 100 medallist.
She beat Jeter and Fraser-Pryce in July, going under 11
seconds for the first time, and improved a week later to post
10.96.
200 metres
Another instalment of the Jamaica v United States rivalry is
likely to define the half-lap sprint.
World champion Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica is going
for an unprecedented third successive gold medal in the event
but will have her work cut out against a string of rivals who
have run faster this year.
Chief among them is triple world champion Allyson Felix who
finished second behind Campbell-Brown in Athens in 2004 and
Beijing in 2008 and ran the quickest time of the year to win the
U.S. trials.
Carmelita Jeter and Sanya Richards-Ross, who is doubling up
in the 400, complete an American team made up of genuine medal
contenders.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 100 champion, is the fastest
Jamaican this year and will double up in the sprints while
Russian Aleksandra Fedoriva offers a possible European
challenger to the Jamaicans and Americans.
400 metres
Amantle Montsho won Botswana's first world athletics title
last year and will hope to earn the African country a maiden
Olympic medal in London.
A surprise winner when she held off Allyson Felix on the
home straight in Daegu, Montsho has got faster since and will be
tough to beat.
Felix is sticking to the shorter sprints in London but
fellow American Sanya Richards-Ross, dethroned as world champion
by Montsho, is feeling healthier than she has for years and has
the best time of 2012.
Russian Antonina Krivoshapka and Jamaica's Novlene
Williams-Mills have also been quick while Britain's Beijing
champion Christine Ohuruogu has finally found form to put her
back in the frame.
800 metres
Pamela Jelimo, 23, became the first Kenyan female to land an
Olympic gold when she won in Beijing and is back in form in time
for the London Games.
Having set the third fastest ever time in Zurich in 2008,
Jelimo has this year taken gold in the world indoor
championships and set the two quickest times.
Jelimo has named her rivals as world champion Mariya
Savinova of Russia, South Africa's Caster Semenya and the up and
coming Ethiopian teenager Fantu Magiso who beat everyone in Rome
in May.
1,500 metres
Morocco's Mariem Alaoui Selsouli had run the fastest time of
the year but was banned for doping on the eve of the Games,
leaving Ethiopia's Abeba Aregawi as the in-form athlete.
Turkey's Asli Cakir, who served a two-year doping ban in
2004, finished second behind Selsouli in Paris, smashing her own
personal best in the process.
World champion Jenny Simpson will fancy her chances of
winning a tactical race to give the Americans their first
Olympic title in the event.
Ekaterina Kostetskaya has been the quickest of a trio of
Russians who will be in the medal hunt while Viola Kibiwot
offers the best hope of Kenya keeping the title Nancy Langat won
in Beijing.
5,000 metres
A clash of the distance queens is still a possibility with
Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba, who won the 5,000-10,000 double in
Beijing, yet to rule out a title defence despite only running
once in the discipline this year.
Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot, who has the best time in the world
this year, matched Dibaba's double at last year's world
championships and will be out to repeat the feat in London.
Ethiopian Meseret Defar won the title as an 18-year-old in
Athens eight years ago and would love nothing more than to get
back on the top step of the podium.
Sally Kipyego and Viola Kibiwot are likely to be the other
Kenyan challengers while Gelete Burka and Sentayehu Ejigu will
race for Ethiopia with the medals almost certain to go back to
East Africa.
10,000 metres
The highly-anticipated race between world champion Vivian
Cheruiyot and Olympic champion Tirunesh Dibaba is the highlight
of the first evening of action in track and field.
Cheruiyot is bidding for the long-distance double that
Dibaba achieved at the Beijing Olympics, having accomplished the
feat at last year's world championships.
Sally Kipyego, silver medallist at the worlds behind
Cheruiyot, is also doubling up in the 5,000 and 10,000 and will
look to become Kenya's first champion in the event.
Dibaba looks near to her best, though, and has run the
fastest time of the year, her fearsome finish driving her to
victory in Oregon in June in 30 minutes 24.39 seconds.
In another race expected to be dominated by East Africans,
Russia's Yelizaveta Grechishnikova looks the best hope from
outside the region.
Marathon
World record holder Paula Radcliffe's withdrawal with a foot
injury has robbed the host nation of their best medal chance in
the event but is unlikely to affect the battle for gold.
Incredibly the title has only been in East African hands
once, when Ethiopia's Fatuma Roba won gold in Atlanta in 1996,
but Kenya's Mary Keitany will fancy her chances after capturing
the last two London Marathons.
Edna Kiplagat and Priscah Jeptoo finished first and second
at the world championships as Kenya swept the podium last year
and they should be contenders.
Russian Liliya Shobukhova ran the fourth quickest women's
marathon of all time in Chicago last year but has not competed
in 2012.
3,000 metres steeplechase
World champion Yuliya Zaripova will hope to land one of the
six gold medals the Russians have targeted in track and field in
London in only the second running of this event at the Olympics.
Kenyan Milcah Chemos and Ethiopians Sofia Assefa and Hiwot
Ayalew ran the fastest times of the year when they swept the
three leading positions in the Bislett Games while world
championship runner-up Habiba Boudraa of Tunisia should also be
in the frame.
100 metres hurdles
World champion Sally Pearson remains a strong favourite for
gold despite finishing second behind American Kellie Wells in
her previous outing at the London Grand Prix.
That was the Australian's first defeat this year, to go with
the single blemish on her record last year, and is unlikely to
be more than a blip in her path to the title, perhaps in world
record time.
American Lolo Jones knows full well about the fine line
between success and failure in the event and will have a chance
at redemption after stumbling in the final as favourite in
Beijing.
Dawn Harper was the beneficiary then and returns to defend
her title in a strong American team which, along with Jamaica's
Brigitte Foster-Hylton, present the biggest challenge to
Pearson.
400 metres hurdles
World champion Lashinda Demus did not reach the final in
Athens in 2004 and failed to qualify for the Beijing Games so
will be determined to make the most of what, at 29, could be her
final Olympics.
Champion Melaine Walker of Jamaica won the 2009 world
championships gold and finished second behind American Demus in
Daegu last year and the pair are likely to be there or
thereabouts when the medals are decided.
British hopeful Perri Shakes-Drayton ran the third fastest
time of the year at the London Grand Prix just before the Games
with only world leader Natalya Antyukh and fellow Russian Irina
Davydova having gone faster in 2012.
Women's 20-km walk
Olympic champion Olga Kaniskina of Russia, who took a record
third world title in Daegu last year, is the favourite for gold
in London.
Kaniskina, the second fastest woman of all time, is likely
to be challenged by two compatriots, world bronze medallist
Anisya Kirdyapkina and the up-and-coming Yelena Lashmanova.
Lashmanova, 19, beat Kaniskina at the World Cup in May and
would become the youngest Olympic race walking champion, male or
female, if she takes gold.
China's Hong Liu, second behind Kaniskina in Daegu and
fourth in Beijing, also has a chance of a medal.
4x100 metres relay
Russia are the defending champions from Beijing where the
United States dropped the baton in the first heat and were
disqualified. The Jamaicans suffered a similar fate in the
final.
Baring mishaps, the Americans and Jamaicans will again be
strong favourites for gold in London.
4x400 relay
The United States, Russia and Jamaica are familiar foes in
this event having occupied the three podium places at the past
three Olympics and at three of the past five world
championships.
With Antonina Krivoshapka and Yulia Gushchina, the fastest
and third quickest in the world this year, Russia look the best
for London glory with four members of their squad having run
under 50.00 seconds this year.
The U.S. team won their third consecutive world
championships in 2011 and boast former world champion Sanya
Richards-Ross - the only member of their team to dip under 50.00
this year.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney and Neil Maidment; editing by Tony
Jimenez)