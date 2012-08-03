WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Athletics-Dibaba and 80,000 fans light up Games

* Ethiopian takes stunning gold in women's 10,000metres
* Pole Majewski retains men's shot title
* Officials blown away by stadium atmosphere
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Aug 3 Ethiopian's Tirunesh Dibaba
produced a devastating final lap to win the women's 10,000
metres gold on Friday as athletics, accompanied by 80,000
screaming fans and an amazing atmosphere, belatedly joined the
Olympic party.
Dibaba has barely run since winning the 5,000 and 10,000
double in Beijing but was roared home by the remarkable crowd,
who, despite seeing home hope Jo Pavey down the field,
recognised a special performance when they saw it.
Earlier, Poland's Tomasz Majewski claimed the first
athletics medal of the Games when he became the first man to win
back to back shot put golds since 1956 and Britain's Jessica
Ennis led the heptathlon after the first four events.
While athletics and Olympic officials were rightly delighted
with the remarkable sold-out crowd who created a wonderful
atmosphere in the morning and evening sessions, more doping
withdrawals nibbled away at the feel-good factor.
Belarusian Ivan Tsikhan, three-times world champion, was
withdrawn from the hammer qualifying competition following
reports of a positive "retest" on a sample he gave at the 2004
Olympics, when he won the silver medal.
Another absentee was Moroccan Amine Laalou, who was due to
run in the 1,500m on Friday but was suspended following a
positive drugs test three weeks ago. Compatriot Mariem Alaoui
Selsouli, favourite for the women's 1,500m, was also banned
after failing a drugs test last month.
The fans were unaware of those events, however, and focused
their noisy attention on the action unfolding in a stadium
which, for all the debate over its legacy, is a wonderful
showcase for athletics.
They were treated to an extraordinary display of distance
running by Dibaba, whose showdown with Kenyan world champion
Vivian Cheruiyot had been billed as one of the must-see races.
With two laps to go the pair were shoulder to shoulder, with
a compatriot each to keep them company, but at the bell Dibaba
tore clear and opened a 30-metre lead before she was halfway
down the back straight.
She maintained that gap with a 62-second final lap and Sally
Kipyego got up for silver ahead of deflated compatriot
Cheruiyot.
Dibaba is now likely to race in the 5,000m next Friday in a
bid to claim a remarkable double-double.
At the other end of the scale, there were some scorching
sprint times on what is already looking like a super-fast Mondo
track, raising hopes that Usain Bolt's 9.58 100 metres world
record could be under threat in Sunday's final.
The women got their 100m campaign underway and American
world champion Carmelita Jeter, desperate for success after
failing to qualify for the Beijing Games, cruised home in
10.83seconds, super-fast for a heat and the quickest time ever
run by a woman in the United Kingdom.
Defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica
qualified comfortably in 11.00 seconds, as did her compatriot
Veronica Campbell-Brown (10.94) and Americans Tianna Madison
(10.97) and Allyson Felix (11.01).
FINAL THROW
Majewski led Germany's world champion David Storl by one
centimetre before stamping his authority on the competition with
a season's best final throw of 21.89. Storl took silver with
21.86 and Reese Hoffa of the United States got the bronze with
21.23.
There could be gold for the host nation on Sunday from
Ennis, who kicked off the day's action by running the fastest
heptathlon 100 metres hurdles of all time to justify her place
as the poster girl of the Games.
Her time of 12.54 seconds matched that of Dawn Harper to win
100 metres hurdles gold at the Beijing Olympics, and set off a
remarkable wave of noise described by many observers as
unprecedented for heat sessions.
"It was wonderful to see a totally packed stadium for the
first session of athletics," said Lamine Diack, president of the
International Association of Athletics Associations (IAAF).
"I do not remember the last time this happened and it shows
the great affection Britain has for our sport... the athletes
will definitely be inspired by crowds like this."
Angelo Taylor certainly was as he progressed smoothly his
bid to win a third 400m hurdles title
"It's crazy. I've been to three Olympics and I never seen
anything like that," the American said.
Ennis, one of the home nation's strongest hope for an
athletics gold, ended the day in first place on 4,158 points
after the hurdles, high jump, shot and 200 metres.
Carried home by a deafening roar, Ennis clocked a personal
best 22.83 seconds for the 200 and, assuming she does not have a
disaster her weakest event the javelin, she should be on course
for gold on Sunday.
"It was an absolutely amazing day to perform like that with
two personal bests," said Ennis. "It was a brilliant start."
Lithuania's Austra Skujyte, silver medallist at the 2004
Olympics and who boasts a degree in kinesiology, was lying
second, a hefty 184 points behind, on the back of a monster
17.21 shot - also an all-time heptathlon record. Canada's
Jessica Zelinka was third on 3,903.
The competition concludes on Saturday with the long jump,
javelin and 800 metres.
Saturday also provides the first glimpse of Bolt and his
all-star supporting cast as they run the first round of
qualifying for the 100 metres ahead of Sunday night's
eagerly-awaited final.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)