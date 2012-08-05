WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Athletics-'Unbeatable' Bolt keeps his crown

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Usain Bolt fired up a cool evening
at London's Olympic Stadium as only he can when he retained his
100 metres title with a thrilling reassertion of his status as
the world's supreme sprinter on Sunday.
Banishing any doubts about his fitness and form, the
Jamaican dipped across the line in 9.63 seconds - the second
fastest time ever behind his own world record of 9.58 - to
trample on the dreams of the seven pretenders to his crown.
"Usain! Usain! Usain!," chanted the 80,000 crowd as Bolt
kissed the ground, somersaulted, struck his 'Lightning Bolt'
pose and hugged his training partner Yohan Blake, who won silver
for a Jamaican 1-2 in 9.75 seconds to match his personal best.
American Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion, took
bronze in 9.79 seconds ahead of his compatriot Tyson Gay, who
was fourth in 9.80. Jamaica's Asafa Powell was last after
pulling up injured.
"For everybody who was in this race tonight, the four other
fastest guys in the world, it was a real honour for me," said
Bolt, who will now aim to defend his 200 metres title for what
would be an unprecedented double double in the sprints.
"Some of you guys doubted me. I just had to show the world I
was the greatest. It means I'm one step closer to being a
legend. I have the 200 to go."
Bolt was the first man to retain the blue riband sprint
title on the track. American Carl Lewis won back-to-back Olympic
100 metres golds but only after Ben Johnson had been
disqualified for doping in Seoul in 1988.
The 25-year-old also ensured the flag of his beloved Jamaica
would be raised over the Olympic Stadium on the 50th anniversary
of the Caribbean island's independence from Britain in Monday's
medal ceremony.
"I just wanted to make Jamaica proud," Bolt added. "I hope
they were all standing up singing the national anthem."
Now surely rivalling reggae artist Bob Marley as his
country's most famous figure, Bolt came to London intent, in his
own words, on becoming a legend.
There was no element of myth, however, in a performance
which matched the drama of his stunning run in Beijing four
years ago and bettered it in terms of time to improve his own
Olympic record.
After a better than average start, he caught up with
pace-setters Gatlin and Blake by halfway and, with his long legs
eating up the track, crossed the line half a metre clear of his
rivals.
World champion Blake, who had beaten Bolt in the Jamaican
Olympic trials to establish himself as the man most likely to
upset his friend, was delighted to just to win a medal in his
first Games.
"Usain knows what it takes, he is a world beater and he is
the fastest man in the world," said the 22-year-old, who claimed
the world title when Bolt was disqualified from the final for a
false start last year.
BETTER MAN
Gatlin, who missed the Beijing Games while serving a
four-year ban for doping, conceded he had lost to the better
man.
"It feels good, regardless of what I have gone through," he
said. "I did this for the people who support me. This medal is
for them and they pushed me when I didn't want to push myself."
Gay, who turns 30 next week and is the second fastest man of
all time, was on the verge of tears as he contemplated what was
probably his last chance to win the Olympic crown.
"I tried man. I tried my best. I just came up short," he
said.
There was American success earlier in the evening when Sanya
Richards-Ross, who for five years has suffered from a condition
that causes severe mouth ulcers and lesions of the skin, won the
women's 400 metres in 49.55 seconds.
Overhauled on the home straight by Christine Ohuruogu in
Beijing, the Jamaican-born 27-year-old held on as the Briton
again stormed home from the final bend to finish in second place
for silver.
Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reclaimed the 3,000 metres
steeplechase title he won in Athens eight years ago in eight
minutes, 18.56 seconds and immediately announced he would be
quitting the event to move to the lucrative marathon circuit.
"I have two Olympic titles, two world titles and one
Commonwealth title. That is enough. I will henceforth run
marathon," he said
In the morning, Tiki Gelana had splashed her way through the
London rain in two hours 23 minutes and seven seconds to become
the second Ethiopian woman to win Olympic marathon gold.
"As soon as the rain started, I said to myself 'Thank God',"
she said. "I love running in the rain, I have been doing that
since I was a small child."
Kazakhstan's Olga Rypakova produced a season's best leap of
14.98 metres to take gold in the women's triple jump final,
while Krisztian Pars secured Hungary's fourth gold of the Games
with a throw of 80.59 metres in the men's hammer.
The day belonged, though, to Bolt.
"He's an unbelievable sprinter," said Trinidad's Richard
Thompson, who finished seventh in the final. "The entire world
says he's unbeatable and right now he is."
