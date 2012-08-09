WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Athletics-Brilliant Bolt shares stage with Rudisha

* Bolt's 200m victory completes double-double
* Rudisha takes 800m with stunning world record
* American Eaton wins decathlon
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Aug 9 Usain Bolt enshrined himself in
the Olympic pantheon when he won the 200 metres to complete an
extraordinary double-double on Thursday, but for once he shared
the limelight as Kenya's David Rudisha stormed to a stunning
world record in the 800m.
Bolt, who imperiously led home a Jamaican medal sweep in
19.32 seconds, is undoubtedly the world's fastest man and almost
certainly the greatest-ever sprinter but the title of the
world's best athlete belongs to American Ashton Eaton who won
the Olympic decathlon title.
There were also golds for American Christian Taylor, who
produced the year's biggest triple jump of 17.81m to beat
compatriot Will Claye, and for Czech Barbora Spotakova who
successfully defended the women's javelin title.
The field events were a mere backdrop, however, for Bolt's
assault on the history books as the first man to win two 200m
golds and the only one to retain both sprint titles following
his world record double in Beijing
He sent the 80,000 crowd into a frenzy for the second time
in five days when he followed up his 9.63 100m success, the
second-fastest time ever, with the equal fourth-quickest 200m.
Yohan Blake, runner-up behind his training partner in the
100m, finished second in 19.44 with Warren Weir completing a
surprise Jamaican sweep in a personal best 19.90.
Bolt ran a stupendous bend to put the race in his pocket and
with his eye on the clock he eased down slightly over the final
few metres.
"This is what I wanted and I got it. I'm very proud of
myself," he told reporters.
"After a rough season I came out here and did it. I thought
the world record was possible. I guess I was fast but not fit
enough. I could feel my back strain a little bit."
Pushed relentlessly in dozens of interviews Bolt declared
his "legend" mission to be accomplished, tossing in the claim
that "I am the greatest athlete to live."
Few in the stadium would have argued, though they had
already been treated to another supreme performance by Rudisha,
whose first athletics world record of the Games was emphatic
both in execution and result.
Olympic 800m finals are often tactical affairs but Rudisha,
far and away the fastest man in the field, decided to take no
chances and hit the front from the start.
RELENTLESS APPLICATION
After a blistering 49.28 first lap there was no
consolidation, no steadying down, just a relentless application
of power and pace as the field were strung out in a stretched
single file behind him despite most of the athletes running the
race of their lives.
Rudisha, tall and beautifully balanced, took a tenth of a
second off his own two-year-old world record with his winning
time of one minute 40.91 seconds.
Eighteen-year-old Nijel Amos collected Botswana's first-ever
Olympic medal and a world junior record when he finished second
in a time of 1.41.73, which might sound familiar to London 2012
Games head Sebastian Coe as it was the world record he set in
1981 that stood for 16 years.
"Instead of just doing enough to win the race he wanted to
do something extraordinary and go for the world record as well,"
said Coe, who won two Olympic 1,500metre titles but only two
silvers in his preferred shorter event.
"Rudisha's run will go down in history as one of the
greatest Olympic victories. I feel privileged to have witnessed
it."
Kenya's Tim Kitum took bronze as seven of the eight
finalists ran personal bests, including last-placed Briton
Andrew Osagie, whose time of 1:43.77 would have been good enough
to win the last three finals.
Eaton came into the Games as a similarly hot favourite
having set a world record in the U.S. trials and the 24-year-old
barely put a foot wrong from the opening 100 metres on Wednesday
morning through to the concluding 1,500metres on Thursday
evening.
He held a 220-point lead going into the second's five events
but compatriot Trey Hardee cut that to 99 after the 110 hurdles
and discus.
Eaton, however, cleared 5.20 in a marathon pole vault in
boiling conditions and threw a personal best of 61.96 in the
javelin as he ended on 8,869 points, 198 ahead of Hardee. Cuba's
Leonel Suarez collected bronze for the second Games in a row.
There was drama in the morning qualifying for Friday's
4x400m relay as two medal contenders, Jamaica and Kenya, failed
to advance after an injury and a collision while South Africa
were handed a bonus place in the final on appeal after failing
to finish.
Jamaica will hope to make amends in the 4x100m relay, which
they won with a world record four years ago, and they go in
Friday's heats when Bolt is likely to be rested for Saturday's
final - the last track event of the 2012 Games.
