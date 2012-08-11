UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gold medalist Estanguet, Coventry to become IOC members

(Updates with Japan to appeal Murosfushi exclusion)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON Aug 11 Frenchman Tony Estanguet, who won
a third Olympic canoeing gold medal at the London Games, and
Zimbabwe swimmer Kirsty Coventry will become International
Olympic Committee members after being elected onto the athletes'
commission on Saturday.
The two were joined by James Tomkins, a former Australian
Olympic rowing champion, and Slovakian shooter Danka Bartekova
as the four new members of the commission elected by their peers
that also secures them a spot in the IOC for the next eight
years.
Japan's Koji Murofushi, who won bronze in the hammer throw
in London, however, will appeal his exclusion over what the IOC
said were election rule violations.
The 2004 Olympic champion and reigning world champion, said
in a brief news conference he had done nothing wrong.
"The election is quite unfortunate," he said without
providing any details.
"We hope to lodge a complaint," Japan Olympic Committee
secretary general Noriyuki Ichihara told reporters, adding it
would be done after the Games.
"He does not want his Games experience be tainted," he said.
The commission is designed to be the athletes' link in the
decision-making process of the Olympic body.
Some 6,924 athletes - 64 percent of all eligible voters -
chose from among 21 candidates from the same number of
countries.
The commission is composed of 12 athletes (eight summer and
four winter) elected for eight years by the athletes
participating in the Olympic Games, and of up to seven athletes
appointed by the IOC president, to ensure a balance between
regions, genders and sports.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)