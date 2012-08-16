Nasdaq's Greifeld aims to elevate game with USATF Foundation

* Foundation sponsors youth and up-and-coming elite athletes
* 19 athletes sponsored by foundation competed at 2012 Games
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Aug 16 For Nasdaq OMX Group
Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, attending his first Summer
Olympics this year in London was as much a wakeup call as it was
a realization of a childhood dream.
"Sitting there as a lifelong track fan and to be in a
stadium where there are 80,000 screaming people for the sport
that you love, you say, 'well why can't this happen more
often?'" Greifeld said in an interview. "There are efforts that
have to be brought to bear to make the sport more prominent."
Greifeld chairs the USA Track and Field Foundation, which
focuses on funding youth and up-and-coming elite athletes,
hoping some might reach the level of Usain Bolt, the world's
fastest man, or Allyson Felix, a triple gold medalist in track
in London, who draw crowds to the sport.
Since 2005, the foundation has given grants to 260
post-collegiate athletes - who are generally near the top of
their sport, but not quite at the level where shoe companies
come knocking with lucrative endorsement contracts - that have
met minimum performance and financial needs standards.
Out of the nearly 50 athletes the foundation currently
sponsors, 19 made the U.S. Olympic team this year, including
Keshia Baker, who ran in the qualifying round of the women's
4x400 metres relay, helping the team into the final and earning
her a gold medal.
The average grant is between $3,000 and $6,000, though a
bonus pool of $100,000 was split among the Olympic qualifiers
ahead of London.
"Nobody is getting rich off of this," said Greifeld, a
founding member of the foundation, along with former USATF CEO
Craig Masback and fundraiser Tom Jackovic.
"Hopefully our funding allows them to keep with the sport,
progress, and then take up different levels of support and grow
out of needing the foundation."
The majority of the foundation's revenue, projected at
around $1.2 million this year, comes from the pockets of its 25
directors, supplemented by individual gifts and special
projects. But the foundation is also looking for additional
revenue sources.
Greifeld who earned $7.6 million in total compensation last
year as CEO of transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq, was once
an aspiring track athlete himself, starting as a sprinter before
moving to middle distance running.
His athletics career was cut short by his own funding gap.
"When I was in high school I had to quit track to get a job
in order to have some guarantee that I would be able to go to
college," said Greifeld, 55, who grew up in Queens, New York. He
later completed four marathons.
Another key mandate of the foundation is getting young
people involved in track and field through youth programs.
"Most of our focus is on inner-city, and under-served and
under-privileged areas, and to the extent these kids get
involved in track and learn to work hard today for the benefit
tomorrow, I think it's a great life lesson," said Greifeld, who
did not discuss Nasdaq-related issues during the interview.
U.S. track athletes took home 29 medals from London, and
included a world record-breaking performance by the 4x100 metres
women's relay team.
While the U.S. men's 4x100 team was unable to catch Bolt and
the Jamaican team, Greifeld, after attending his first Summer
Games in London, said he thinks U.S. sprinters have it in them
to take back the Olympic title they last won in Sydney in 2000.
"But clearly we have to elevate our game."