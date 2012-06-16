Olympics-Surgery to keep long jumper Phillips out of Games

| June 15
June 15 Four-times world long jump champion
Dwight Phillips will miss the London Olympics after having
surgery that will keep him out of the U.S. trials, the
American's agent said on Friday.
"He had surgery because he is injured," Caroline Feith told
Reuters via telephone from Germany. "He will not compete in the
U.S. trials."
The trials begin on Thursday in Oregon.
Phillips, the 2004 Olympic champion, said on his Twitter
account he would miss the June 21-July 1 qualifying meeting
because of a recurring Achilles problem.
"I have had surgery and I am looking forward to competing at
the World Championship in 2013 which will be my final year," he
said.
The 34-year-old won world titles in 2003, 2005, 2009 and
2011.
Even without the Achilles problem, he may have struggled to
make the U.S. team because of an automobile accident earlier
this season and the emergence of younger jumpers.
Phillips' car was hit from behind in April and he had not
been able to train properly.
"I had some strong pains in my neck from whiplash and also
my back," the reigning world champion said in a diary posted
last month on the international athletics federation's website.
Only the top three finishers at the U.S. trials make the
team. There are no exceptions for injuries.
Phillips finished fourth at the 2008 trials, which cost him
a chance to defend his Olympic title.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing
by Peter Rutherford)