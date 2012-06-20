PREVIEW-Olympics-Sprints set to dominate U.S athletics trials

| EUGENE, Oregon, June 20
EUGENE, Oregon, June 20 Tyson Gay expects a dog
fight in the men's 100 metres, Allyson Felix is eyeing a spot in
the women's 100 as well as her favoured 200 and Ashton Eaton
wants to make history in the decathlon.
Welcome to the high intensity, tension-fuelled U.S. Olympic
athletics trials, where through cut-throat competition America
will select its team for the London Games.
Over 11 days beginning on Thursday, only a top-three finish
and the Olympic qualifying standard matter. Otherwise, you stay
home.
"Our Olympic trials are one of the most difficult events to
deal with in all my history of sports, and I've been in a lot of
locker rooms in a lot of sports," acclaimed U.S track coach Bob
Kersee told Reuters.
"We leave people home that could make any other Olympic team
outside, in the past, maybe East Germany or Russia and Jamaica
now."
That statement rings true particularly in the sprints, and
the sub-plots at this year's trials in the athletics-friendly
college town of Eugene are as numerous as the track and field
events themselves.
Hhe highlights:
Men's 100 metres
A test of former world champion Tyson Gay's surgically
repaired right hip when he comes up against 2004 Olympic
champion Justin Gatlin, Olympic bronze medallist Walter Dix and
America's covey of fast runners.
The competition is only Gay's second in a year, Gatlin is
back at full strength after missing four years for a doping ban
and Dix, who has been hampered by leg problems, has plenty to
prove after running poorly in his last outing.
The reward for the three quickest? Challenging Jamaican
world record holder Usain Bolt and world champion Yohan Blake in
London.
Women's 200 metres
Maybe one of the most competitive races at the trials with
three-times world champion Allyson Felix challenged by Sanya
Richards-Ross, the former 400 metres world champion who owns the
year's fastest times in both the 200 and 400 and, perhaps, 100
metres world champion Carmelita Jeter. Collegian Kimberlyn
Duncan can not be discounted either.
Decathlon
This is a true heavyweight showdown with the Olympic
champion Bryan Clay and world champion Trey Hardee competing
against the current world indoor record holder Ashton Eaton, who
believes a world record is within his grasp.
Dan O'Brien's 1992 American record of 8,891 points is
certainly a distinct possibility.
Women's 100 metres
World champion Carmelita Jeter is the fastest female
sprinter in the world this year but she is desperate to snap a
string of recent losses. the 2005 world long jump
champion-turned sprinter Tianna Madison and Felix, who clocked a
personal best over the distance earlier this year, are among
Jeter's biggest threats.
110 hurdles
Like the decathlon, this event features the best of the best
as world outdoor champion Jason Richardson, world indoor
champion Aries Merritt and Olympic bronze medallist David
Oliver, the U.S. record holder, all involved.
Men's 200 metres
Wallace Spearmon has unfinished business at the Olympics
after his Beijing disqualification four years ago for a lane
violation when he finished third.
Walter Dix, the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist, has entered
but whether he runs and how effective he will be remains
uncertain until after his participation in the 100 metres.
Gay is not bothering to race at all with Gatlin to decide
after the 100.
* * *
Others set to feature at the trials include Olympic 400
metres champion LaShawn Merritt, world high jump winner Jesse
Williams, shot putters Reese Hoffa, Christian Cantwell and Ryan
Whiting, Olympic hurdles champion Dawn Harper and world champion
Christian Taylor (triple jump) and Brittney Reese (long jump) as
the U.S. selects a team they hope will win some 30 medals in
London.
With so much at stake, the U.S Trials often rival the
Olympics themselves for tension and excitement as the chance to
compete for gold is either a reality or taken away.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Tom Bartlett)