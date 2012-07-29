Olympics-Britain and Australia battle for big sports projects

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 The history of sport is studded
with great Anglo-Australian clashes and that rivalry is spilling
over into the business world as the two nations vie for juicy
contracts from future Olympics and World Cup hosts.
The stakes are high. Brazil, Russia and Qatar will all stage
major sports events over the next decade and are also spending
heavily to build roads, railways and power plants to serve
their fast growing economies.
Australia, its reputation sealed by the success of the
Sydney Olympics in 2000, styles itself as "the go-to nation" for
major projects in a sports industry that is forecast to be worth
$145 billion by 2015.
"Sport is in our core, it's part of who we are and as a
platform for business there is nothing better," Australian
sports minister Kate Lundy said at a reception in London on
Saturday evening to woo potential overseas clients.
Sports administrators and politicians from Qatar, Brazil and
Russia were on the guest list as Australia showed how its
companies could play a part in every step of the 10-year life
cycle of major sports events - from bidding to post-Games legacy
- in a series of computer presentations.
It is a model Britain wants its companies to emulate after
many of them were given work at the Olympic Park in east London,
the centrepiece of a Games funded by nine billion pounds ($14.1
billion) of public money.
"In terms of the Olympics, Sydney is the benchmark on which
London works," said British sports minister Hugh Robertson, an
interested spectator as Lundy spoke under the chandeliers at the
Australian High Commission.
"Our legislation is based on Sydney and quite a lot of
Australian companies are involved in the delivery of the London
Games. We're sort of the oldest rivals and the greatest
friends," he told Reuters.
FOOT IN DOOR
John Armitt, who heads the Olympic Delivery Authority that
oversaw the building of the London venues, believes the global
exposure from the Games should be good for British business.
"London is a massive shop window in terms of showing the
world what we have been able to achieve here and building on the
back of it," he said.
Brazil hosts the soccer World Cup in 2014 and Olympics in
Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Fellow emerging economic power Russia
stages the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and 2018 World Cup.
Britain has broken off security cooperation with Russia
after the 2006 murder in London of Kremlin critic Alexander
Litvinenko.
That limits the ability of its companies to bid for
contracts to build stadia for the 2018 World Cup where security
needs to be addressed before construction can begin.
After Russia, the World Cup will head to wealthy Qatar which
has plenty of money but little in the way of soccer grounds.
Armitt stressed the value of breaking into such markets
when Britain is locked in recession and the government is
cutting spending on big building projects at home.
"If you look at what is happening in Qatar, yes it's
building new stadia for the football but alongside it there is
just an ongoing very large investment in infrastructure and
other sorts of buildings," he said.
Armitt cited the example of British builder Carillion which
was involved in the Olympic Park in London and recently won a
395 million pounds commercial property development contract in
the Qatari capital of Doha.
"As with all international markets, it's a case of getting
your foot in the door on the back of something," he said.
It was inevitable that contractors would find themselves
fighting their own version of the sporting contests that have
helped to define Britain's relations with 'Down Under'.
"On occasions it's possible that British and Aussie
companies will be head to head. There's nothing wrong with that,
that's the nature of international business," Armitt said.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez;