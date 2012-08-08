Olympics-Golden dawn for Australia as Meares, Pearson lift gloom

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Gold medals for Anna Meares and
Sally Pearson lifted the Olympic gloom hovering over Australia
on Wednesday but the respite is likely to be brief with
recriminations over the London showing set to resound for a long
time.
Australia has always punched above its weight at the
Olympics and was perhaps the first country to realise the soft
power that can be harnessed by sporting success on the
international stage.
The 410-strong Australian team came to London determined to
rain on Britain's parade but instead found themselves staring at
a gold drought and the prospect of a worst showing at a Games
for 20 years.
Before Tuesday's triumphs, Australia trailed New Zealand -
the neighbours they love to patronise - in the medals table,
while athletes from the English county of Yorkshire have still
won more golds than the entire Australian team.
At the end of day 10, they had just two golds and were
languishing in 19th place on the table, a long way from the
Australian Olympic Committee (AOC)'s goal of a top five finish.
The reaction back home in Australia has been splenetic with
fierce criticism of athletes perceived to have failed - like
swimmer James Magnussen, who had all but guaranteed 100 metres
freestyle gold but lost the final by a fingertip.
On Tuesday, or Wednesday morning Australia time, Meares and
Pearson stepped up to raise the flagging spirits of a proud
sporting nation.
Meares had the last word in her rivalry with Britain's
Victoria Pendleton at the velodrome to win the women's cycling
sprint and said she had certainly felt the pressure to up her
country's tally of golds.
"Yes, oh my god! I think the whole team is feeling it,"
Meares told a news conference on Wednesday.
"I was really surprised this morning at the number of
athletes in the Australia team who had watched Sally and I and
how many came up to offer their congratulations."
Later the same evening, Pearson fulfilled her dream of
winning Olympic gold in the 100 metres hurdles, a first for
Australia on the track since Cathy Freeman's 400 metres triumph
in Sydney in 2000.
Pearson was incredulous, however, when asked whether she had
felt extra pressure because of Australia's low gold count.
"Only four golds?" she said. "I think that's pretty good."
"A lot of people who don't do sport, don't realise how tough
it is in getting through the Olympics let alone getting a
medal," she added on Wednesday.
"It's one of the toughest things in the world. You have to
be on the brink of breaking yourself to become the best in the
world.
"Considering all that, and the pressure on the Australian
team to do well, I think we've done remarkably."
The Australian media grabbed their chance to finally be able
to crow about homegrown success on Wednesday and images of
Meares in tears and Pearson swathed in an Australian flag
dominated the news websites.
"Sally-mania has taken over Australia," splashed the Herald
Sun, Australia's best selling paper, while thousands of
Australians took to Twitter to hail Pearson as "a legend and an
inspiration".
POOR START
Australia's poor start to the Games was largely down to a
disappointing display by the swimmers, who can usually be relied
upon to get the team off to a flier in the first week and
contribute the bulk of the medals.
The Australians won a total of 10 medals in the pool but
only one gold which, for a country that takes swimming very
seriously, was little short of a disaster.
Australia's swimmers won six gold medals in Beijing and
seven in Athens and Swimming Australia have now announced a root
and branch review of what went wrong.
"It is clear the world has lifted the bar when it comes to
swimming and so must we," president David Urquhart said on
Monday.
The last time Australia did not win an individual swimming
gold was at Montreal in 1976, when there was not a single
Olympic title claimed by the 184-strong delegation.
That triggered a crisis back home and led to the foundation
of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), which used the
latest science and training methods to prepare world class elite
athletes.
The AIS transformed Australian sport and was the foundation
for the country's success at the last three Games.
It was widely copied by other nations, however, and many of
those countries are now taking gold medals off Australians.
The London experience will certainly prompt a review of the
AOC's strategy and how it spends its money, according to Chef de
Mission Nick Green.
"We'll look at all of that post-Games and then we'll make
some recommendations," he said.
"We'll do what we can and implement the right strategy to
ensure that we are in a position where we feel we rightfully
belong, and that's in the top five on the medals table."
(Additional reporting by Maggie Lu-YueYang, editing by Nigel
Hunt)