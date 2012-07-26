Olympics-Jackson is Australia's female flagbearer

LONDON, July 26 Women's basketball captain
Lauren Jackson will have the honour of carrying the Australian
flag in Friday's Olympic opening ceremony.
Jackson, 31, led the Opals to silver in Beijing four years
ago and is competing in her fourth Games. She will be the first
Australian woman in 20 years to lead out her country at a Summer
Olympics.
"Why me?" was her immediate response. "There are other
candidates better than me."
Chef de Mission Nick Green, announcing his decision, said
Jackson was an "unassuming athlete with wonderful leadership
qualities on and off the court".
The appointment follows a controversy in the run-up to the
Games over travel arrangements for the basketball teams.
The women have been runners-up to the United States at the
past three Games but despite their success flew to London
economy class while the men, who have never medalled, went
business.
The arrangements were slammed by Australian media and
politicians and the country's basketball governing body said it
would review its policy.
Gender was also an issue in the selection, with five time
Olympian beach volleyballer Natalie Cook saying jokingly last
week that she would stage a sit-down protest if another man was
selected.
The last Australian woman to lead out the team was diver
Jenny Donnet in Barcelona in 1992.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney)