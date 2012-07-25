Olympics-Aussie chief blasts Jones reports, whingeing athletes

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Australia's Chef de Mission Nick
Green on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on what he
described as 'disgraceful' media reports about the fitness of
Olympic champion swimmer Leisel Jones.
The former Olympic champion rower also responded to reports
of another boycott threat from an Australian runner by saying it
was time athletes got their 'heads down and bums up' for their
final preparations for the Games.
Green opened his daily news conference by responding to
Australian media reports that suggested 26-year-old Jones, the
defending 100 metres breaststroke champion, was overweight and
only in London for a holiday.
"I think they're disgraceful, to be honest," he said. "I am
very disappointed with the articles and I think they're unfair
on Leisel and the work she's done for this country at this
level.
"She's a triple Olympic gold medallist, the winner of eight
medals for this country and I think she deserves a lot more
respect than she was given.
"I thinks it's just unfair that she's been targeted this way
on the eve of what is, for her, a historic competition, the only
female swimmer ever to go to four Games.
"This is the golden opportunity for athletes and they
prepare for four years for it. Athletes don't go for the
Olympics for a holiday, they just don't."
Green then rounded on reported comments from sprinter Josh
Ross, who was quoted in The Sydney Morning Herald as saying he
may pull out of the 4x100m relay because he was unhappy at not
being nominated for the individual event.
"It is an absolute honour to represent this country at the
Games and if athletes don't feel they want that honour, I'll
have that conversation with them," he said.
"My suggestion is to get into the village, get your head
down and bum up and get on with your job, which is to compete
for this country."
Ross's complaint had echoes of the long-running saga
involving 400m runner John Steffensen, who threatened to pull
out of the relay team when he was not nominated for the
individual event.
Steffensen, who also levelled accusations of racism at
Athletics Australia, was livid when Steve Solomon was nominated
in the individual 400m despite not achieving the 'A' qualifying
standard.
"Every athlete has the right of appeal over selection issues
and in the case of Josh Ross there was no appeal lodged, and I'm
not sure why he's bringing it up on the eve on competition,"
Green added.
"It's time for the athletes to knuckle down and get on with
the job. I have 410 athletes to look after and these two
gentlemen are two of them.
"I have an obligation to the other 408 of them to make sure
they are not distracted by other things."
