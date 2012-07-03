Olympics-Hoy to be first Australian at seven Summer Games

SYDNEY, July 3 Andrew Hoy is set to become the
first Australian to compete at seven Summer Olympics after being
named in the equestrian eventing team for the London Games on
Tuesday.
The 53-year-old made his Olympic debut in Los Angeles in
1984 and also competed at Seoul, Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney and
Athens before missing out on Beijing four years ago.
Now in his 34th year on the Australia team, Hoy won team
gold at three Games and silver in the individual event on home
soil in Sydney in 2000.
"When I made my sixth Olympics I thought there might be a
possibility of getting the record," he said in an Australian
team release.
"But when it comes to representing your country, that's not
the record you're aiming for, it's just a nice little extra. The
goal is to be successful and produce a world class performance."
Despite his longevity, Hoy is unlikely to be the most
experienced competitor at the Greenwich Park equestrian venue
for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
That honour looks set to go to 65-year-old Canadian Ian
Millar, whose Olympic career began at the 1972 Munich Olympics
and who has been nominated to his country's team for his 10th
Games.
That would give him the record as the most experienced
Olympian, a mark he would already own outright had Canada not
boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics because of the Russian
invasion of Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)