FACTBOX-Olympics-Australia at the Summer Games since 1976

July 11 Australia's performances at the Summer
Olympics since the 1976 Games, when they last failed to win a
gold medal:
Year Host city Team G S B T Pos
2008 Beijing 435 14 15 17 46 6
2004 Athens 482 17 16 16 49 4
2000 Sydney 632 16 25 17 58 4
1996 Atlanta 424 9 9 23 41 7
1992 Barcelona 290 7 9 11 27 10
1988 Seoul 263 3 6 5 14 15
1984 Los Angeles 249 4 8 12 24 14
1980 Moscow 122 2 2 5 9 15
1976 Montreal 184 0 1 4 5 32
(Team=number of athletes, G=gold medals, S=silver medals,
B=bronze medals, T=Total medals won, Pos=Position in medals
table)
Sources: Australian Olympic Committee (medal tallies correct
at end of Games)
(Complied by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)