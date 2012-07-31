版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 18:07 BJT

Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group C results

LONDON, July 31 Denmark beat China 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in London in a men's badminton doubles Group C
match.
    Denmark leads the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group C
round with 3 points.
    China is currently second with 2 points and Russia is third
with 0 point after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 
 Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) beat Chai Biao/Guo
Zhendong (China) 21-14 21-19 
 STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark)       3 3 0 0 6 1 3   
 2. Chai B/Guo Z D (China)       3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
 3. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)   2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
 4. James/Viljoen (South Africa) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0  
  
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 James/Viljoen (South Africa) v V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)
(1952) London

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐