Olympics-Men's badminton doubles Group C results

LONDON, July 31 Denmark beat China 2-0 at
Wembley Arena in London in a men's badminton doubles Group C
match.
Denmark leads the Olympic men's badminton doubles Group C
round with 3 points.
China is currently second with 2 points and Russia is third
with 0 point after the most recent match.
Results Table
Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) beat Chai Biao/Guo
Zhendong (China) 21-14 21-19
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark) 3 3 0 0 6 1 3
2. Chai B/Guo Z D (China) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2
3. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
4. James/Viljoen (South Africa) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
James/Viljoen (South Africa) v V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)
(1952) London