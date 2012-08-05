UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-China sweeps golds after doubles win

(Adds details)
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON Aug 5 China claimed an unprecedented
sweep of all five Olympic badminton gold medals on Sunday after
Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng won the men's doubles title at the London
Games.
Shortly after Lin Dan had defeated Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei
to win the men's singles title, the pairing of Cai and Fu beat
Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen 21-16 21-15.
The Chinese pair got off to a fast start before being pegged
back by the fired up Danes midway through the first game.
However, Boe began to show signs of frustration and was
spoken to several times by the referee. The Chinese stayed calm
and took the opening game when Cui outfoxed Boe with a serve
that sailed over the Dane's head into the back court.
China stepped up a gear in the second game and gave Denmark
no chance of forcing a decider.
(Editing by Michael Holden)